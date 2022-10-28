Not a definitive list.

Juan Reynoso’s press conference live: minute by minute with the summoned list The end of the conference! Juan Reynoso has, for the most part, called up players from the local media for the scooters ahead of the friendlies against Paraguay and Bolivia. Juan Reynoso in the MLS “MLS has already outperformed the Mexican league, and I think it is difficult to listen to, but it is a very competitive league. I think many professionals, not just players and coaches, would like to go there. I am not surprised, today they are starting to be a paradise for many countries South America, I even imagine that in the short term, after going to Europe, they would prefer to go to MLS rather than Brazilian and Mexican football. Juan Renoso duel against Paraguay at the Monumental Stadium “I wish I had the ability to choose, but no, it won’t go that way. The Nacional renewal will start. For this reason, the federation has decided that we will play in the Monumental.” Juan Renoso on Valera and Cueva “I don’t know about the call to them, these players will be presenting on November 2. Both clubs have not confirmed their departure. Other clubs have told us they will loan us the players we need.” Reynoso on the Peruvian squad against Mexico “We are testing because the situation is what it takes. We will play according to the characteristics he has and the players we have. The match against Mexico was very close. In El Salvador we wanted Raul back. But the injury went into Lapadula,” said Reynoso. Juan Reynoso referred to Paulo Guerrero’s situation “We have to let Paulo recover well. The more games he plays and more goals he scores, his recovery will be normal. As far as I know, he played again, but he came back again. God grant that he recover as much as possible. It doesn’t seem to me that I I’m talking about a situation that’s not 100%,” Reynoso said. Conclusion after the visits of the local teams “There are things that need to be improved. In general, there are clubs that do better than others. It depends on the perception, and it is clear to me that we have to improve the infrastructure and technology. I think it has improved, but there is still a lot of things to do. Tools for the players. And that this is not seen as an expense, but rather as an investment.” Brian Reyna and Piero Quispi’s moment “I would be lying if I told them I was communicating with them, but I am very happy with the level they are in. I think they are OK (mentally). The moment they are there gives them many possibilities so that they can be called up to the Peru national team. Requirements for the list: Reynoso called up in friendlies “I think they will demand the boys, because wearing the shirt is a very different situation. Hopefully we will find alternatives.” Why not visit the facilities of Alianza Lima? “We’ve talked to go see the Alianza Lima players in person, but I don’t think I want to get into that issue. We’ve seen them visit Huancayo. The other one (Matute), at this age, I prefer to consider it part of folklore. I’m more interested in talking about those who have been called up. And the history itself,” Juan Reynoso commented. List summoned by Rinoso “There is a possibility that some elements of Crystal, Alianza and Melgar will be included in the recalled list,” Reynoso said. “I had the idea to hold the press conference on Monday to get a clearer picture.” Juan Reynuso’s press conference begins Juan Reynoso has already provided details about the recalled list. Reynoso and the key to expanding the world of summonable players “If you want to talk about Peruvian football and try to grow the world of players, you have to go to all the training camps and stadiums to find out our shortcomings and the things we have given. Because making an opinion would be bold, it was never essential,” said Juan Reynoso in an interview with a well-known media outlet. “. What did Juan Renoso say about Andy Polo? “It’s a personal issue, we asked, we found out, we investigated. It’s important, and I tell you (to the press) with great respect, that it’s best to investigate and exhaust all cases of detail to come out and give an opinion or comment or say situations that won’t happen,” Juan Renoso commented on the case. Andy Polo, on the particular topic, if he can recover poorly, rest assured it won’t. Happy Anniversary, National Stadium! On October 27, 1952, the new National Stadium was inaugurated. Yesterday, this magical stadium turned into nothing more and nothing less than 70 years old. Ramos does not abandon the national team: “I wish I was, otherwise I would have already given him the World Cup” Ramos indicated that he might not be called up for the Peruvian matches against Paraguay and Bolivia. Peruvian national team: Lavandera plans nationalization to enter the summoned list Alianza Lima player referred to the Peruvian national team: “I have a lot of respect for the players who compete in important leagues, but I clearly know that I am qualified and I will work until I have that possibility at some point. (Called up).” Welcome to Juan Reynoso’s press conference today The squad list that Juan Reynoso will present for the matches of Peru against Paraguay and Bolivia will be announced on Friday, 28 October.

Although they are friendly, there are expectations in Peru fans to know the list John Renoso. As is known, in the last call he left several references. In addition, it was obvious at the time to point out that It will give priority to footballers who have continuitybehind the names.

What time and when will Juan Reynoso’s live conference be?

On Friday, September 28, Juan Renoso will announce the squad list for Peru at 12:00 Peruvian time and you can follow him live on Movistar Deportes, GOLPERÚ and FPF PLAY. Here we leave you the tables of the rest of the world.

Peru: 12:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Colombia: 12:00 pm

Ecuador: 12:00 pm

Bolivia: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 1:00 PM

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 pm

United States (Los Angeles): 10:00 a.m.

United States (New York): 1:00 p.m.

Peru national team squad

Although many names have been speculated, the existence of Gianluca Lapadula, Pedro Galeese, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Lopez, Sergio Peña, Yoshimar Yotin, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores. Will Miguel Traocco return? The left-back has been training in Vidina for a few days, due to the fact that his team has been left out of the crucial moments in the NBA.

Peruvian national football team matches

7:00 pm Peru vs Paraguay | monument stadium

Bolivia vs Peru | Royal Santa Cruz Stadium

