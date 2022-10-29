October 29, 2022

Four famous figures from Cuban baseball met again – SwingComplete

By Yasel Porto

Four famous personalities and in some cases even Cuban baseball stars met again in Mexico recently.

In a post by the charismatic former player of Pinar del Rio Yupal Duenas, it was the moment when the already retired players Juan Carlos Pedroso, Michel Abreu and Michel Enriquez encountered in the Aztec lands. And with them, Yasmani Thomas is still active.

All of them are an official part of the Mexican Pacific League in different roles. Al-Tanak was the last entrant to join the squad Mochis . cane growers.

Incidentally, the former Industriales de La Habana star player had a massive double spell last Tuesday when he hit home and five strokes in eight official bouts.

Abreu, from Matanzas, also works with this club as a batting coach, and is one of the few Cubans in the National Series to have been able to enter the US minor leagues as a coach (Toronto Blue Jays).

In the case of Pedroso, one of the greatest historical figures in Cuban baseball, he is an equal part of the Greens coaching staff. In his case, he acts as a batting assistant.

As for another very popular among Cuban fans, Pinheiro Michel Enriquez, is the only one of the quartet who is not part of Cañeros. Michel is in the ARCO League as a hitting coach for the Algodoneros de Guasave.

