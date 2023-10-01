October 1, 2023

The Mets take their first doubleheader behind gem Taylor Miguel

October 1, 2023

NEW YORK — Taylor Miguel pitched 7 1/3 innings, the longest of his career, and attempted to throw the splitter that teammate Kodai Senga taught him, to help the New York Mets prevail Saturday 4-3 against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader.

Taijuan Walker (15-6), who looks like the likely starter for Game 3 of the NL wild-card series on Tuesday, allowed four runs in the first two innings. He then covered five scoreless innings.

Miguel (9-8), who led off a five-pitch shutout on April 29 of last year against the Phillies, allowed singles by JT Realmuto in the fourth and sixth innings. In the top of the eighth, he got singles from Weston Wilson and Jake Cave.

Dominican Christian Bache retired with a pop, and Brooks Raley received an RBI double off Panamanian Edmundo Sosa, before grounding out Bryce Harper with runners on second and third.

For the Phillies, Panamanian Sosa went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Dominican Bache 4-0.

For the Mets, Venezuelan Rafael Ortega is 4-1 with one run scored, Luis Guilorme is 3-0, Omar Narvaez is 3-1 with one run scored and one RBI. Dominican Ronnie Mauricio went 1-3 by scoring one goal. Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor 3-1 with one goal.

