National Police protect the Olympic Stadium before the modern classic between Real España and Olimpia

2023-10-01

4:55 PM: An hour before the start of the match, it seemed that the stadium’s capacity had become limited. It should be noted that there will be no entry for visiting fans. 4:50 PM: Players do field reconnaissance before warming up. 4:45 pm: Members of the National Police protect the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula. Troops begin to mobilize around the building.

4:30 p.m.: On In the first round, Olimpia beat the Spanish team 4-0 at the Estadio Nacional Cilato Ucles. Brian Moya, Jonathan Paz, Solani Solano and Justin Arboleda scored the goals that won the Merengues. 4:25 pm: Olimpia has 23 teams, remains unbeaten and could continue to sink Real España who have yet to get their hands on the current competition. 4:20 PM: Real España and Olimpia meet at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula. the previous Real Spain and Olympia This Sunday, they will conclude the eleventh day of the Apertura 2023 tournament at the stadium Metropolitan Olympic San Pedro Sula. The two clubs come into this match with different realities. The lion that leads Pedro Truglio He is the only leader with another pole position in his hands on regular tournaments.

The ones he drives Jose Valladares They are second to last in the standings with 10 points, but the good news is that they have the full squad to face the two-time national champion. In addition to the above, there are five classics in it Royal Spain The lion cannot be defeated National League. The last victory was in the Clausura 2022 finals, where the machine won 1-0 with a goal from… Omar Rosas. Series in the Olympics? Another positive fact for the old Lion is their victory over Real España at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium. Of the 24 matches played by the capital club, they won 10, drew nine and lost five. Today the professorial team can approach that data.