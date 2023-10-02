October 2, 2023

LAFC does not lift and loses at home to Salt Lake City: 0-1

Cassandra Curtis October 2, 2023 2 min read

The group he leads Steve Cherundolo It fell again (1-0) in the tournament, and with this defeat, it gave up second place to its direct competitor Royal Salt Lake. Although the closest match between them ended with a score of A Smash 4-0 To the benefit of Angelenos, this time they ended up losing and finishing fourth in their conference.

In the corresponding match Round 35 of the American Leagueand it seems that these Carlos candle They got back to victory lane, but they didn’t know how to get on the scoreboard and eventually fell to a single goal from Christian Arango.

The match saw some dangerous attempts by the No. 10, including an action that has been reviewed before Video Assistant Referee For a potential penalty, although it was not ultimately awarded.

Snapshot of Bwanga And a Villa corner shot It was among the most dangerous in LAFCAlthough the goalkeeper McMath He was more effective in goal.

Arango’s goal fell when the visiting team suffered the most, after an attack on the right side found luck in the middle of the penalty area. There, Christian Arango looked to be finishing like a great and keeping the ball as far out of their hands as possible Crepo. Thus, Salt Lake remains in Second place from With faithPrince of the West.

