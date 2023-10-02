October Baseball enters the scene with a 12-team lineup

The Marlins have been an under-the-radar success story and have been dealing with New York weather chaos for most of their home run. Venezuelan Luis Arraez won the National League batting title with a .354 average, while Peruvian-Venezuelan Jesús Luzardo and Braxton Garrett lead the rotation in the absence of Dominican star Sandy Alcantara, due to an injury that will keep him out of action for a while. As long as possible the remainder of the season. The Phillies are trying to get back to the World Series — which they lost to the Astros last year — and they have a deep lineup with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and Trea Turner.