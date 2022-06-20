How long is Jonathan Rodriguez’s contract with America?

After one day in it America’s Eagles were overtaken by the Pumas of UNAM and fell 3 to 1 in the United States, On this Monday, June 20, the good news will arrive from the hand soccer stove. Apparently, between the Coapa Foundation and former Cruz Azul striker Jonathan Rodriguez, everything was agreed.

In this regard, in the last hours, Various versions continued to be spread around little head. On the one hand, there will already be an agreement between the three parties involved. Between the senior leadership of the Nest team and the football player had already set the contract numbers, and, well, Victory had agreed to transfer the champion.

Likewise, it also happened how long the link of the Eagles of America and Jonathan RodriguezThe player who will become the new addition to Fernando Ortiz’s squad. According to journalist Nahuel Ferreira, The Uruguayan striker will sign upon his arrival in Mexico with a draw until 2025.

The three candidates announce a foreign quota for the arrival of Jonathan Rodriguez

The administrative procedure for Jonathan Rodriguez’s arrival in Águilas del América lacks details to resolve it for simple reasons: freeing up a quota for foreigners. By the way, the board has three outsiders listed: Paraguay defender Bruno Valdes and Colombian winger Juan Otero and Uruguay striker Federico Vinas.

America’s competitor to Jonathan Rodriguez does not lower his arms

The America Eagles aren’t alone in the Liga MX Stove soccer race to hire Jonathan Rodriguez, the former Blue Cross, and for the time being, the current Victory. Who is also looking for Uruguay are MLS Los Angeles FC from the United States of America. Although everything leans toward Azulcrema winning an arm wrestling match, contract amounts are the aspect that Nest must adjust to win definitively.

