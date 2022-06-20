June 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How long is Jonathan Rodriguez's contract with America?

How long is Jonathan Rodriguez’s contract with America?

Cassandra Curtis June 21, 2022 2 min read

The America Eagles will already have a word agreement with ex-Cruz Azul Jonathan Rodriguez.

by German Carrara

comments

Jonathan Rodriguez, getting closer to America.
© imago 7Jonathan Rodriguez, getting closer to America.
German Carrara

After one day in it America’s Eagles were overtaken by the Pumas of UNAM and fell 3 to 1 in the United States, On this Monday, June 20, the good news will arrive from the hand soccer stove. Apparently, between the Coapa Foundation and former Cruz Azul striker Jonathan Rodriguez, everything was agreed.

In this regard, in the last hours, Various versions continued to be spread around little head. On the one hand, there will already be an agreement between the three parties involved. Between the senior leadership of the Nest team and the football player had already set the contract numbers, and, well, Victory had agreed to transfer the champion.

Likewise, it also happened how long the link of the Eagles of America and Jonathan RodriguezThe player who will become the new addition to Fernando Ortiz’s squad. According to journalist Nahuel Ferreira, The Uruguayan striker will sign upon his arrival in Mexico with a draw until 2025.

The three candidates announce a foreign quota for the arrival of Jonathan Rodriguez

The administrative procedure for Jonathan Rodriguez’s arrival in Águilas del América lacks details to resolve it for simple reasons: freeing up a quota for foreigners. By the way, the board has three outsiders listed: Paraguay defender Bruno Valdes and Colombian winger Juan Otero and Uruguay striker Federico Vinas.

America’s competitor to Jonathan Rodriguez does not lower his arms

The America Eagles aren’t alone in the Liga MX Stove soccer race to hire Jonathan Rodriguez, the former Blue Cross, and for the time being, the current Victory. Who is also looking for Uruguay are MLS Los Angeles FC from the United States of America. Although everything leans toward Azulcrema winning an arm wrestling match, contract amounts are the aspect that Nest must adjust to win definitively.

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!

See also  "The Tigers can play in the French league and are ranked well without problems"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Why did Cruz Azul not contract with Jonathan Rodriguez? Ordiales يستجيب

June 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Emmanuel Villa blasts Cruz Azul’s board of directors over possible arrival of Jonathan Rodriguez to America

June 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Former Warriors coach takes credit from Stephen Curry and explains why he won the NBA Finals Player of the Year award against the Celtics

June 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

“Story Walk” comes to Wichita

June 21, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

How long is Jonathan Rodriguez’s contract with America?

June 21, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Piedad Cordoba: What will happen after Petro is elected president? – Courts – Justice

June 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Christian Nodal is angry at fans in full concert for this reason | video

June 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon