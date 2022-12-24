December 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The bocho exploded! The controversial message from Miguel Ponce about Canelo Angulo’s departure from Chivas

Cassandra Curtis December 24, 2022 2 min read

MX league

The former Guadalajara player showed disapproval following Canelo del Rebaño’s departure, issuing a controversial warning.

for Leon Iturbide

imago 7

Merge Victor Guzman for Chivas has been well received by the vast majority of fans Rogiblancus. However, many agree The departure of Jesus Angulo from the fold was a bad decision By the council led by Fernando Hierro, including Miguel Ponce.

the Few He is a player who has defended the Guadalajara shirt From the main forces, and managed to debut on the Maximum Circuit in 2010, to become the promise of the Guadalajara Foundation, which It failed to explode in the way the Rojiblanca Foundation expectedbeing the target of constant criticism during the last period of his stay in the fold.

one of uThe latest decisions of the Rojiblanca Board of Directors, chaired by Ricardo Pelaez His contract was not renewed and they released him to continue his career; However, several weeks later his departure was confirmedPonce has not been able to accommodate himself to any club, neither in the Mx League nor abroad.

right Now, After the announcement of the departure of Jesus Angulo from GuadalajaraPocho appeared again on social networks and dedicated a message to the now new León player, issuing a warning to the rojiblanco team: “Which they missed my Canelo. break it”which caused a series of criticisms from Guadalajara fans.

When will Chivas debut in Clausura 2023?

After participating in the Heaven’s Cup, Guadalajara will focus entirely on its Clausura 2023 show When on January 7, 2023 he faced Rayados at Gigante de Acero Square Monterrey at 9:10 p.m. CST.

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!

See also  UPNFM makes Motagua's night bitter and complicates them on their way to leading the Apertura Championship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Source has acquired Shohei Ohtani for a record contract – Full Swing

December 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

What is the Super Ballon d’Or and who was the only player in history to win it?

December 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Summary of the Tigres vs Chivas match (1-2). Objectives

December 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

7 min read

Hospitalizations rise due to “elderly wave” of Covid-19

December 24, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

The perils of the metaverse: How the gap between our avatar and our true appearance will affect our mental health

December 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The bocho exploded! The controversial message from Miguel Ponce about Canelo Angulo’s departure from Chivas

December 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The German accused of being a double agent and spying for Russia had access to intelligence from other countries

December 24, 2022 Phyllis Ward