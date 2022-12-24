The bocho exploded! The controversial message from Miguel Ponce about Canelo Angulo’s departure from Chivas

Merge Victor Guzman for Chivas has been well received by the vast majority of fans Rogiblancus. However, many agree The departure of Jesus Angulo from the fold was a bad decision By the council led by Fernando Hierro, including Miguel Ponce.

the Few He is a player who has defended the Guadalajara shirt From the main forces, and managed to debut on the Maximum Circuit in 2010, to become the promise of the Guadalajara Foundation, which It failed to explode in the way the Rojiblanca Foundation expectedbeing the target of constant criticism during the last period of his stay in the fold.

one of uThe latest decisions of the Rojiblanca Board of Directors, chaired by Ricardo Pelaez His contract was not renewed and they released him to continue his career; However, several weeks later his departure was confirmedPonce has not been able to accommodate himself to any club, neither in the Mx League nor abroad.

right Now, After the announcement of the departure of Jesus Angulo from GuadalajaraPocho appeared again on social networks and dedicated a message to the now new León player, issuing a warning to the rojiblanco team: “Which they missed my Canelo. break it”which caused a series of criticisms from Guadalajara fans.

When will Chivas debut in Clausura 2023?

After participating in the Heaven’s Cup, Guadalajara will focus entirely on its Clausura 2023 show When on January 7, 2023 he faced Rayados at Gigante de Acero Square Monterrey at 9:10 p.m. CST.

