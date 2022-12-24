Written by Jesus Perez Vichot (Chochi)

Famed journalist John Heyman wrote Article for the New York Post Where the sexy baseball player is expected to be Distort me He may become the first man to be signed for $500 million in MLB. The letter, which was published in the 13th oldest newspaper published in the United States, makes the points on which Showtime should sign such a large sum.

First, Heyman points to the largest player contract ever signed by the AL’s new single-season record holder, Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge ($360 million turns down a $400 million offer from the Padres). Arguing that this winter the contracts were fast and huge.

Heyman also mentions Trea Turner’s contracts ($300 million with the Phillies, turning down the Padres’ $342 million offer), Xander Bogaerts’ offer ($280 million with the Padres, a record for a decade after the exclusion exercise), Carlos Corea’s offer (first $350 million with Giants then $315 million with the Mets) and Masataka Yoshida ($90 million, a record for a Japanese free agent).

Given this general trend of big contracts, Heyman sees the Japanese two-way phenom (Ohtani) poised to land a deal of at least $500 million next winter. What the Japanese do on the field of play is something no one has ever seen before (with the exception of Babe Ruth).

Ohtani is a talented baseball player, who can throw like the best and hit the level of the most feared player. He is the classic prototype of the future baseball player. He’ll be a free agent on the outside, and Heyman’s expectations will likely pay off. The chances of signing the 28-year-old for $500 million or more are very reliable.