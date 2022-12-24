Cristiano Ronaldo was not a social person; The group doesn’t accept him well anymore, Pepe is the only one who gets along with him”

2022-12-24
Cristiano Ronaldo He still has not determined his future. The Portuguese star is still without a team after terminating his contract with Manchester Unitedalthough reports indicate that his next destination will be Victory Saudi Arabia, where he ended his successful career.
All that awaits CR7 in Saudi Arabia if he falls for victory
The newspaper said, “Two and a half years as a player, and the rest as an ambassador for the nomination of the Arab state with Egypt and Greece to organize the World Cup 2030.” Marker.
The World Cup in Qatar was not what I expected RonaldoSince he became a substitute. artistic Fernando Santos He decided to seat his captain as part of a strategy, which was harshly criticized by the Lusitanian press.
The last person to talk about the case Christian was his ex-partner Sports LisbonRoman Marius Nikolai. They both shared a dressing room during the 2002-03 campaign recounting what the Portuguese were like at the time.
The previous player highlights that Ronaldo He was not sociable and now in the national team he is not well received by his teammates. He also talked about the controversial interview offered by the Portuguese Piers Morgan.
Pumbaa: They offered him €242m and CR7 was about to accept
He was not a social person. We always tried to get him to come to the table to eat with us, but he was always in his own world. I went to the gym on my own. Sometimes, after training, everyone would go out to eat and socialize, but he didn’t come.” Marius For Digi Sport Special.
about the present Christian In the national team, he said “I think the group doesn’t take it very well anymore. Pepe is the only one who handles it well. I saw some pictures, Bruno Fernandes avoided it a bit.
“The statements he made in that interview with Piers Morgan were decisive for his departure from Manchester United. I think he will choose Al-Nassr. Then, from what I read, I think he wants to enter the field of cinema and Hollywood, ”the former striker closed.
