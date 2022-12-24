Cristiano Ronaldo was not a social person; The group doesn’t accept him well anymore, Pepe is the only one who gets along with him”

2022-12-24

Cristiano Ronaldo He still has not determined his future. The Portuguese star is still without a team after terminating his contract with Manchester Unitedalthough reports indicate that his next destination will be Victory Saudi Arabia, where he ended his successful career.

All that awaits CR7 in Saudi Arabia if he falls for victory

The newspaper said, “Two and a half years as a player, and the rest as an ambassador for the nomination of the Arab state with Egypt and Greece to organize the World Cup 2030.” Marker.

The World Cup in Qatar was not what I expected RonaldoSince he became a substitute. artistic Fernando Santos He decided to seat his captain as part of a strategy, which was harshly criticized by the Lusitanian press.

The last person to talk about the case Christian was his ex-partner Sports LisbonRoman Marius Nikolai. They both shared a dressing room during the 2002-03 campaign recounting what the Portuguese were like at the time.