Leto boasts that he has a fortune in official networks, but he can't afford a lawyer in America.

“Immigrant influencer” Lionel Moreno is having trouble finding money for a lawyer despite previously waving large wads of $100 bills on social media, The Post has learned exclusively.

By New York Post

Before his arrest on March 29 in Columbus, Ohio, Moreno bragged in daily TikTok videos about how much money he had made through government welfare programs and diversifying on the streets.

He antagonized both his fellow colonists and ordinary Americans with incendiary statements: “That's the difference between you and me. I'll always make a lot of money without much work, you'll always be exploited, miserable and insignificant.

However, the Venezuelan citizen was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for violating the terms of his parole. He is being held in the Geauga County Jail in Ohio.

The immigration judge overseeing Moreno's case is adjourning his hearings to future dates as Moreno struggles to come up with the money owed to the attorney.

“He is having financial difficulties finding an attorney for his case,” an ICE source told The Post.

