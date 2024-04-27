April 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Leto boasts that he has a fortune in official networks, but he can't afford a lawyer in America.

Leto boasts that he has a fortune in official networks, but he can't afford a lawyer in America.

Winston Hale April 27, 2024 1 min read

Courtesy

“Immigrant influencer” Lionel Moreno is having trouble finding money for a lawyer despite previously waving large wads of $100 bills on social media, The Post has learned exclusively.

By New York Post

Before his arrest on March 29 in Columbus, Ohio, Moreno bragged in daily TikTok videos about how much money he had made through government welfare programs and diversifying on the streets.

He antagonized both his fellow colonists and ordinary Americans with incendiary statements: “That's the difference between you and me. I'll always make a lot of money without much work, you'll always be exploited, miserable and insignificant.

However, the Venezuelan citizen was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for violating the terms of his parole. He is being held in the Geauga County Jail in Ohio.

The immigration judge overseeing Moreno's case is adjourning his hearings to future dates as Moreno struggles to come up with the money owed to the attorney.

“He is having financial difficulties finding an attorney for his case,” an ICE source told The Post.

read more New York Post

See also  The delivery woman defended a customer's order and discovered she had received a $ 8 tip.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Alex Ottola wins his case against Joe Carrillo, another legal milestone

April 27, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Hondurans arriving by train in Juárez wade through the Rio Grande

April 27, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

China: Beijing warns US not to cross its “red lines”.

April 26, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Schedule, channel and where to watch Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs on TV and online in the USA and Mexico

April 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

The Hubble Space Telescope turned 34 years old with a surprise celebration

April 27, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

News, protests on campuses and more

April 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Leto boasts that he has a fortune in official networks, but he can't afford a lawyer in America.

April 27, 2024 Winston Hale