FOX SPORTS Pumas vs Querétaro LIVE: With Piero Quispe Watch Liga MX 2024 Clausura ONLINE ViX – Mexico

Follow events UNAM Pumas in view of Queretaro At La Corregidora Stadium. Piero Quispe He was called up to the university team.

UNAM Pumas against. Queretaro Live: They will face each other on Friday, April 26 at La Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro (Mexico). The match coincides with the 17th day of the final round of the tournament Mexican League 2024 It takes place starting at 10:10 pm (Peruvian time). A transfer of commitment can follow Fox Sports and Fix In Mexico. You will find all the meeting details on the RPP.pe website.

Raul Sandoval scored 1-0 for Queretaro against Pumas | Source: Fox Sports

Pumas vs. Querétaro: Confirmed lineups for the Liga MX match

Queretaro: Guillermo Allison; Francisco Venegas, Emanuel Golarte, Miguel Barbieri, Omar Mendoza; Raul Sandoval, Kevin Escamilla ©, Federico Lertura, Pablo Barrera; Itson Ion Calderon, Nicolas Cordero.

UNAM Pumas: Juelo Gonzalez; Pablo Monroy, Lisandro Magallanes ©, Nathan Silva, Pablo Benevendo; Jose Caicedo, Cesar Huerta, Piero Quispi, Ulises Rivas, Leonardo Suarez; Rogelio Funes Mori.

Pumas vs. Querétaro LIVE: minute-by-minute transmission

the previous

Motivated by the defeat of Commander America the day before, Cougars The team visits Querétaro with the task of ratifying its passage into the play that gives access to the league and still with remote possibilities of settling directly in the quarterfinals.

a team Piero Quispi He has four matches unbeaten and three straight wins. After defeating Mazatlán (0-4), the team beat Leon with a goal from the Peruvian midfielder, then beat America, occupying ninth place with 26 points.

Even if they lose to Queretaro, their place in the game is almost guaranteed due to goal difference, however Cougars He could still be in the top six if he wins and is won by Tigres (28), Pachuca (28), Chivas (28) and Necaxa (27).

When will Queretaro play vs. Cougars?

Today's match 17 of the final round of the tournament Mexican League 2024 between Queretaro And Pumas UNAM It will be held on Friday, April 26, with university staff based locally in Querétaro.

What time is Queretaro played? Cougars?

The match will be held at 10:10 pm Peruvian time, while Mexico time, the match will begin at 9:10 pm at La Corregidora Stadium.

Peru: 10:10 p.m

Mexico: 9:10 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:10 p.m

Colombia: 10:10 p.m

Argentina: 00:10 AM (Saturday, April 26)

Uruguay: 00:10 am (Saturday, April 26)

Brazil: 00:10 AM (Saturday, April 26)

Chile: 11:10 p.m

USA (Miami): 11:10 p.m.

USA (Los Angeles): 8:10 p.m.

Spain: 05:10 am (Saturday, April 26)

Pumas vs. Queretaro: Possible lineups for the Liga MX match

Queretaro: Tapia, Venegas, Manzanarez, Barbieri, Mendoza, Gomez, Escamilla, Lertura, Parreira, Batista, Sosa.

UNAM Pumas: Gonzalez, Monroy, Magallanes, Silva, Benevendo, Caicedo, Huerta, Piero Quispe, Rivas, Suarez, Funes Mori.

Where to watch the Pumas match. Querétaro via TV for League MX?

the match He lives It will be transferred by Fox Sports For Mexico and the United States, while it can be watched via streaming through ViX Premium and Amazon Prime Video. You will find all the events on the RPP.pe website.