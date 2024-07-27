Russia intercepted NATO aircraft near its borders and one of its ships violated Finnish territorial waters.

Finnish Border Guard patrol ship Torva (Reuters)

the authorities Finland It announced on Friday that it is investigating a possible violation of its territorial waters south of the coastal city of Hamina. fleet ship Russian From the Baltic Sea. This incident comes in the context of increasing tensions in the region, coinciding with new British aircraft intercepted by Russian SU-27 fighter Over the Black Sea, the third such episode with NATO aircraft within a week.

The Finnish Border Guard has opened an investigation into the incident. Research vessel “Mikhail Kazansky”, used by the Russian Navy to explore the seabedAccording to what was reported by the public radio and television. YLEThe ship traveled about 1.2 nautical miles (more than two kilometers) into the territorial waters of the NATO member state, which shares a 1,340-kilometer land border with Russia.

A coast guard patrol escorted the Russian ship after it was spotted by surveillance systems and did not respond to radio calls. The last territorial violation occurred on June 10 when the Four Russian aircraft crossed Finnish airspace Off the coast of Loviisa and Porvoo.

On the other hand, Moscow reported that A Russian Su-27 fighter intercepted a spy plane and two British fighters over the Black Sea on Friday.Which changed its course after the approach of Russian aircraft.

Russian Su-27 fighter (archive)

A Russian Su-27 anti-aircraft fighter flew To prevent violation of the state border of RussiaThe Russian Defense Ministry said the crew identified the air targets as an RC-135 spy plane, a radio-controlled fighter and two Typhoon multi-role fighters of the United Kingdom Air Force. “Given the proximity of the Russian fighter, the foreign military aircraft changed course and moved away from the Russian border,” the ministry added.

He added: “The Russian plane returned to its base. “Violation of the Russian state border is not allowed.”The ministry added in Moscow, stressing that the fighter flights were carried out in strict compliance with international standards for the use of airspace over neutral waters and respect for security measures.

This is the second such incident in three days involving a British RC-135 spy plane and two Typhoon fighters over the Black Sea, after Which happened last Wednesday. And last weekend, Russian fighters intercepted two American B-52H bombers over the Barents Sea, adding that Three NATO aircraft incidents near Russia in just one week.

(With information from AP, EFE and EP)