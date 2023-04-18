The Braves win their seventh in a row on a strong comeback by Fred

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s Max Fried blocked five innings in his return from the disabled list and hit Austin Riley’s two-run homer in the Atlanta Braves’ 2-0 win over the Padres on Sunday. Seven wins together.
He dominated the Padres for the second day in a row and the third time in eight games. They’ve been down six of eight since winning three of four in Atlanta April 6-9.
The Padres fell two games below . 500 for the first time since the first two games of the season. They are hoping Fernando Tatís Jr’s return on Thursday after his 80-match ban can spark a spark. San Diego has been shutout at home in back-to-back games for the first time since April 2016, both by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fried was activated (1-0) to start against the Padres, who selected him in the first round of the 2012 amateur draft. San Diego was limited to four singles while striking out four and not walking one.
AJ Minter made his fourth save.
For the Braves, Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. scored a 5-3 inning.
For the Padres, Venezuela’s Jose Azúcar 3-1.
