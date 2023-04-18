April 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Braves win their seventh in a row on a strong comeback by Fred

Cassandra Curtis April 18, 2023 1 min read

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s Max Fried blocked five innings in his return from the disabled list and hit Austin Riley’s two-run homer in the Atlanta Braves’ 2-0 win over the Padres on Sunday. Seven wins together.

He dominated the Padres for the second day in a row and the third time in eight games. They’ve been down six of eight since winning three of four in Atlanta April 6-9.

The Padres fell two games below . 500 for the first time since the first two games of the season. They are hoping Fernando Tatís Jr’s return on Thursday after his 80-match ban can spark a spark. San Diego has been shutout at home in back-to-back games for the first time since April 2016, both by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fried was activated (1-0) to start against the Padres, who selected him in the first round of the 2012 amateur draft. San Diego was limited to four singles while striking out four and not walking one.

AJ Minter made his fourth save.

For the Braves, Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. scored a 5-3 inning.

For the Padres, Venezuela’s Jose Azúcar 3-1.

See also  This is the penalty imposed by FIFA on Vasvot and Narciso Orellana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Yes it can! Ecuador drew 2 against Brazil to qualify for the U-17 World Cup and remain leaders in South America | football | sports

April 18, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Edrick Menjívar’s unexpected reaction to his post-match brawl against Olancho FC: “I like to have fun…”

April 17, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

monterey vs. Santos – Match report – April 16, 2023

April 17, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

The Braves win their seventh in a row on a strong comeback by Fred

April 18, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

The fuel crisis in Cuba will not be solved in April or May

April 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

What about gasoline in South Florida? – NBC Miami (51)

April 18, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Apple now offers a high-yield savings account: who could ask for it?

April 18, 2023 Zera Pearson