Yes it can! Ecuador drew 2 against Brazil to qualify for the U-17 World Cup and remain leaders in South America | football | sports

Mission accomplished for the Ecuador U-17 team. On Monday night, they managed to qualify for the U-17 World Cup – venue not yet decided – with a 2-2 draw with Brazil in Date 3 of the South American Hexagon Final, played at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium.

The national team added 7 points, which allowed it to secure one of the four places awarded by the tournament for the highest youth event, which will be held from November 10 to December 2 of this year. Venezuela (3) and Paraguay (1), the two direct rivals in the next round, can only aspire to get one card, because Argentina and Verdimarella already have their passes.

Now the tri-colors, the South American pointer, will fight in the last two dates for victories that allow them to dedicate themselves as champions.

With shots from medium distance, the mini trio sought to beat goalkeeper Perez de Oliveira. Isaac Sánchez and Kendry Páez tested the goalkeeper’s reflexes with their shots, but failed to open the scoring.

Auriverde responded with a strike from Simplício Rocha, but goalkeeper Cristhian Loor saved it without any problems. On the arrival of another corner kick, the Brazilians kicked the ball into the base of the goal.

In the 23rd minute, genius winger Kenny Arroyo helped the national team to a 1-0 win. The player grabbed the ball with his left foot and in a rapid advance mocked the opponents’ exit until he was left alone in front of goalkeeper Peris de Oliveira, who hit him with a hidden shot.

And Arroyo scored again with another personality. He crept down the left side and this time kicked the Brazilian goalkeeper from the penalty spot to defeat him (38 min).

But just when he thought the game was going to leave with a clear advantage for the tricolor, midfielder Simplício Rocha headed in a cross that goalkeeper Cristhian Loor could not control and the ball hit defender Jair Jair Collahuazo’s legs, ending up entering him. Special Bow (45 minutes).

La Tri had a difficult time recovering from this score, because striker Kawa Elías evaded the Ecuadorian observers with a corner kick to hit the head and predicted an equalizer in 2 (52 minutes).

Then the game was a monologue, with more desire than good football. Both teams lost accuracy in the final meters to score again and the match ended evenly.

The final whistle blew for the Tricolor celebration at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium, as the senior team sealed their qualification for the World Cups in Korea Republic, Japan 2002 and Germany 2006.

In the last two days Ecuador will clash with Argentina and Paraguay. On Thursday (7:00 pm) they will face Albiceleste. And on Sunday, which will end the tournament, they will face Venezuela at a date to be determined later.