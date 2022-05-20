Ortiz did not save anything and show the person responsible for the lottery for America

Fernando Ortiz pointed to America’s negative points against Pachuca

May 19, 2022, 9:45 pm

America’s coach, Fernando Ortiz, indicated in a press conference that America lacks strength in attack and that if they had identified clear danger options, the outcome would have been different.

Apparently Tano Ortiz targeted Federico Viñas and Diego Valdes who missed two key games that could have determined America’s advantage ahead of next Sunday’s second leg at Hidalgo.

On the other hand, Fernando Ortiz confirmed that for the Pachuca match next Sunday there will be no margin for error and that the only option in front of America is to win or win, so the offensive part will improve and he will try to risk more because there are only 90 minutes to determine the key.

Will Ortiz Viñas be excluded from the second leg?

Fernando Ortiz confirmed that correcting certain errors in the first match against Pachuca, one of the main points that must be corrected will be precisely who occupies the position of the central striker, as Henry Martin can start the duel against Los Tozos.

