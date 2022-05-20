Massive atrocities in Senegal with gays after ‘Idrissa Gueye affair’, PSG player

2022-05-19
A young man was attacked in Senegal by a mob in the middle of the street, just hours later Idrissa Jana Joy He refused to wear the symbol in LGTBI community colors to the Paris Saint-Germain match.
The police of that country are investigating what happened, the boy was mistreated by the people and received hundreds of anti-gay insults.
The scandal came after the controversy of Idrissa Gana Gay, who is accused of refusing to join the fight against homophobia by wearing a rainbow shirt during the Paris Saint-Germain match.
The Senegalese player received a lot of criticism for his actions. In several videos broadcast since Tuesday night on YouTube and TikTok, an angry mob of dozens of men surrounded a barefoot, plain-clothes young man on a street in broad daylight.
“Homosexuality will not be accepted in Senegal,” “Dirty gay, with all these women at your fingertips, you decided to have a partner. We will kill him before the police arrive,” they shouted at the young man.
The League Against Homophobia seeks clarification from Paris Saint-Germain player Idrissa Guy
The Association Against Homophobia in Sports Rouge Direct awaits explanations from PSG player Idrissa Gana Gaye on the growing controversy: Did Gueye refuse to wear rainbows with LGBT pride?
“Homophobia is not an opinion but a crime. The LFP (French League) and PSG should ask Gana Gueye to explain quickly. The League wrote on Twitter on Sunday, sanctioning them if necessary.
