Massive atrocities in Senegal with gays after ‘Idrissa Gueye affair’, PSG player

2022-05-19

A young man was attacked in Senegal by a mob in the middle of the street, just hours later Idrissa Jana Joy He refused to wear the symbol in LGTBI community colors to the Paris Saint-Germain match.

The police of that country are investigating what happened, the boy was mistreated by the people and received hundreds of anti-gay insults.

The scandal came after the controversy of Idrissa Gana Gay, who is accused of refusing to join the fight against homophobia by wearing a rainbow shirt during the Paris Saint-Germain match.

The Senegalese player received a lot of criticism for his actions. In several videos broadcast since Tuesday night on YouTube and TikTok, an angry mob of dozens of men surrounded a barefoot, plain-clothes young man on a street in broad daylight.