Real Madrid tied in the last league game and is now preparing for the Champions League final against Liverpool

2022-05-20

Real Madrid, the champion of mathematics in the Spanish League since the end of April, concluded this edition of the tournament with a 0-0 draw at home against Betis, on Friday at the start of the 38th and final day. The "Merengue" team played this match a little more than a week before the Champions League final, where they will face Liverpool on Saturday 28th at the Stade de France in Paris. All this without forgetting that at any moment the French striker Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) can announce if he continues at his current club or if he is looking for a new destination, which may be the Santiago Bernabeu, according to press information in the past months. So the match against Betis didn't have much incentives at stake, but it could have been a farewell.

Brazilian winger Marcelo, whose contract expires on June 30, applauded when he went out to warm up in the 57th minute. At the age of 34, the man with the most titles in Real Madrid's history – with 24, more than the legendary Paco Gento. He will leave the club in principle and can return to play in Brazil. Isco, who also had his contract expired within a month, could have played his last home game at the Bernabeu. He entered the match against Betis in the 71st minute, in conjunction with Marcelo, amid applause from the stands. For his part, it seems that Croatian Luka Modric is in the process of renewing his contract with Real Madrid for another year. Welshman Gareth Bale, who is leaving the club, did not even appear in the team and was not even in the stands for the match. Real Madrid's last league game was bad. Only Karim Benzema, with an attempt in the 84th minute after a streak of Vinicius Junior down the left wing, and Joaquin Lebetis, with a good chance three minutes later, added some emotion in the last moments, in a duel fought by a strong heat. in the Spanish capital.