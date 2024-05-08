Canelo: “If they want me to fight Benavidez, I will get $200 million.”

Canelo Alvarez spoke about the circumstances of Benavidez’s fight and his recent fight against Jaime Munguia.

Mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” AlvarezHe commented that he was ready to fight with the Mexican American David BenavidezIf they put “$200 million” on the table, days after the Jalisco native was defeated Jaime Munguia.

“The only thing I see is that Benavidez The boxer commented, saying: “They are 25 or 30 pounds more than me on the day of the fight. I have no problem with that, but if he wants me to fight him, it is 200 million dollars.” Saul Alvarezat the Hole in One event, organized by golfer Lorena Ochoa.

Canelo Alvarez confirmed that he will fight Benavidez for $200 million. espn

The Mexican boxer believes that he is currently able to choose his next opponent, as he claims that he has defeated everyone who was imposed on him in the ring. He is expected to return to work in September 2024.

“Throughout my career, I have demanded this with this fighter and with this other, everything I said has already come to an end. Now, in this moment, I can ask and do whatever I want,” he explained. Canelo Alvarez.

Fight in Saudi Arabia, only if you get double

Regarding the possibility of going to fight in Saudi Arabia, Canelo Alvarez He commented that he would not agree to go to that part of the world unless they offered him double what he earned from his fights in the United States and/or Mexico.

“If they pay me twice what I earn, then yes,” he explained, “but if they want to pay the same amount, why the hell?” Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez makes it clear he has not forgiven Munguia’s knockout

cinnamonThe Mexican boxer explained that he “did not forgive him” for the knockout Jaime Munguiain the fight a few days ago, although he opened the doors for the young boxer to train alongside him.

“These are ideas of your own invention. I went to do my job. If there had been a chance to fire him, I would have fired him. He would certainly learn a lot from what happened on Saturday,” he explained. Canelo Alvarez.