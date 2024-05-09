Rome Masters 2024 | Rafael Nadal vs Zizo Burgess: schedule, channel and where to watch the Rome Masters 1000 match on TV in the USA and Mexico

With the beginning Rome Masters 1000It’s time for the Spaniards Rafael Nadal Go through the clay preparation round before your potential participation in it Roland Garros 2024, so he has already identified his first rival on Italian soil, the Belgian Zizo Burgess.

Less than 24 hours after their confrontation… The person coming from Manacor chose to relax the day before by walking through the emblematic Plaza del Popolo. From the Italian capital, where he went to present an exhibition on the new track located in the city center, which was forced to be suspended due to bad weather conditions.

In the heart of Rome, Italian Tennis Federation (FITP) established uA stadium for the qualifying matches for the tournament, which will be held until May 7thBut also for exhibition matches of great players to meet the demand of the Romanian people.





Nadal gives a lecture before his debut

He was a 10-time winner in the Italian capital, more than any other player on Roman clay The main attraction on Wednesday, but rain prevented him from jumping into the scene in shorts. However, he was present to enjoy the affection of all those present. More than a hundred fans greeted him with applause and asked for photos and autographs.

Nadal, after remembering that his best memories in Rome were years ago, in the first tournaments he played, when it was still 5 sets, He approached the stands to greet his followers and take pictures with them.





Read also

Martin Mina

Nadal vs Burgess: time, TV and how to watch Rome Masters 2024 online

Rafael Nadal It will be Belgian Zizo Burgess As a competitor in his first appearance Rome Masters 1000. Match start times are estimates as they are always based on the length of previous matches.

Mexico (CDMX): 5:00 AM

Eastern US: 7:00 AM

Central United States: 6:00 AM

US West: 4:00 AM

Match between Rafael Nadal and Zizo Burgess It can be watched in Mexico and throughout Latin America on ESPN and Star+. In the United States, the broadcast will be carried by Tennis Channel.

Let’s remember that all the activities of the Mutua Madrid Open 2024 can be watched through the ESPN and Tennis Chanel signal for the United States, as well as Star+ in live broadcast, while for Mexico, the match will be watched on ESPN and Star+.