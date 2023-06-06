Jorge Messi’s reaction that destroys Leo’s dream of returning to Barcelona and his two new offers

2023-06-06

The football world is still in suspense before a possible comeback Lionel Messi to Barcelonathe club in which he became one of the best players in the history of this sport.

In this sense, since the meeting between JorgeLiu’s father and actor Joan LaportaBoss, everything seemed to be aimed at the fact that the return would be closer. Barcelona He is waiting for the approval of the feasibility plan to be able to manage the signing of Messi, but in the past few hours the reaction from Jorge Messi with the journalist Carlos Monfortl Gigantes F.Cled broadcast channel Gerard Romerospecializing in Barcelona information. “It’s difficult, I see Messi coming to Barcelona very difficult. I don’t think this will happen, it’s very complicated,” was his first statement. Monfort During the live broadcast on behalf of the father Messi.

Right now, it depends on several things. Barcelona It is your home and always will be. There are many things at stake, many things we are pending and not economic. He would have played for free.” Montfort and Romero They said that the situation angered those around Messi, who will soon be 36 years old: “It bothers him to speak badly of his son because he is suffering. It does not mean that he does not want to come, but he is mentally ill, and he does not know what to do.”

“He is bored with the situation and he feels a little pressure after those two years in Paris, which has been difficult for him, especially since the first four months in which he had to live in a hotel and which were psychologically and emotionally complex,” they said .. of what Jorge had told them regarding the arrival of La Polga to the French capital to play with Paris Saint-Germain. See also Peru national team: Gianluca Lapadula recharges batteries and tours Lima in 2021 Copa America preview Finally both Monfort how Rosemary They pointed out that Jorge assured them that “the relationship with Laporta is very good.” And that in the event that his return to Barcelona is not specified, there will be a statement confirming what will happen in his next season. “Tomorrow or the day after, he will announce whether he will come or not,” they added.