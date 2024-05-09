Shohei Ohtani has shown power speed in the MLB

for the phenomenon Shohei Otani There are no limits in baseball, so much so that you might as well imitate them Barry Bonds And Willie Mays.

“show time” He’s one of the hardest hitters in the Majors and can also add a lot of speed when running the bases, including the ability to bluff. In the current competition Shohei Otani The Los Angeles Dodgers are awash in offense, leading several divisions in the National League.

The 29-year-old left-hander’s production continues to improve daily. However, he is not only one of the biggest hackers MLB, is also a latent alarm to opposing pitchers and catchers when he reaches base. At the moment he has 11 home runs (leader V.I MLB) and nine stolen bases (he has yet to be caught).

And in the last four matches Shohei Otani He accumulates four home runs and four stolen bases. In this way, he equaled the feat achieved by other outstanding baseball players in the history of the game Big leagues. Reaching at least those numbers in that span is a great example of energy speed.

Most recent players to have four HRs and four SBs in a four-game span

Shohei Otani (LAD), May 2024

Mark Reynolds (ARI), May 2009

Barry Bonds (SFG), August 1994

Howard Johnson (New York), June 1989

Eric Davis (CIN), September 1986 and May 1987

Joe Morgan (CIN), August 1976

Mike Schmidt (PHI), June 1975

Willie Mays (SFG), May 1958

Tito Francona (PAL), May 1957

Max Carey (PIT), July 1922

Ken Williams (SLB), April 1922

In the cases of Willie Mays and Max Curry, they have achieved several stretches of at least four runs and four stolen bases in that span.

Shohei Otani Last May 3 vs Atlanta BravesHe couldn’t get the ball out of the park, but he did steal a few towels. Against the same opponent he hit three home runs in the next two games (one in the fourth and two in the fifth). After one day vs Miami Marlinsthe Japanese hit his sixth home run and stole two bases.

There are actually seven campaigns (with the present). Shohei Otani in MLB. To this point he has compiled 182 home runs and 95 stolen bases. The three-time All Star is headed for his third Most Valuable Player Award, and if he achieves it, he will be the first to do so in the old arena. This season he has an offensive line of .360/.434/.705/.1.139 with 27 RBIs.

(This note does not include statistical adjustments as of May 8, 2024)

