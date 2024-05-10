All goals on video 0-2 in the Clausura 2024 Liguilla – Fox Sports

Cougars He was the first to commit a Error in the Liguilla match Follower Closing 2024 This opened the door toCruz Azul’s first goal To move forward The quarter-finals of the MX League.

Team captain Ignacio Rivero It was he who ordered the ball to be saved 0-1 for machine.

Cruz Azul took a 0-1 lead against Pumas

Martin Anselmi’s students scored in the 26th minute due to a mistake by Pumas.

Julio Gonzalez He tried to go out to reject the ball, but he collided with his defense and chose to return to his frame. At that time, the tour was left to the captain of Cruz Azul, so he decided to shoot and Gonzalez did not extend his hand fully, allowing La Maquina to score 0-1.

Read more: Guillermo Ochoa will not go to Copa America! Chucky Lozano may also miss Mexico

Cruz Azul scored again early in the second half

Barely 12 minutes had passed since the supplementary match and Cruz Azul found the target again to extend the lead to 0-2 At Pumas Stadium.

Rodrigo Huescas He ventured into the university area, little by little moving away in search of a colleague, when it seemed that he could not give the ball to anyone is found Lorenzo Faravellifrom He was shot on a balcony in the areaA bullet was found on its path Oriazol’s leg that modified the passage of the ball To go to the networks defended by Julio Gonzalez.

You may be interested in: “The Mexican youth is not allowed to fail”; Cardoso thanks Santi Jimenez for the success

What do Pumas and Cruz Azul need to qualify?

The main point to highlight is that The away goal is no longer a deciding factor in Liga MX And in case Global paritythe The position in the table will determine which club advances to the next round.

With that in mind, Pumas need to win by three goals At Cruz Azul to qualify for the semi-finals. Any other result with a smaller difference eliminates university students.

Regarding Cruz Azul only needs to maintain the advantage or tie the overall score To secure their place in the semi-finals of the Clausura 2024 Liguilla.

click here: Guillermo Ochoa will not go to Copa America! Chucky Lozano may also miss Mexico