“The arrival of… Ecuador,” this is how Chelsea celebrated Moises Caicedo’s stunning goal in the Premier League | Football | Sports

Today, Sunday, May 19, Moises Caicedo concluded his first career with Chelsea in the English Premier League, and received a ticket to participate in the group stage.

The tricolor scored a stunning goal from midfield in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

With this lofty contribution, the Ecuadorian midfielder ended up earning praise from the London club’s fans and calming the criticism of English journalists, because in his early days with the blue shirt he did not justify the $146 million that was paid to Brighton in exchange for a transfer.

Arecho, Ecuador. Blues And in another mail They highlighted: “From Santo Domingo (the city where the midfielder was born 22 years ago), Ecuador.”

This was Caicedo’s first Premier League result in the 35 games he played for The Pride of London (as they are also called). In total, he has amassed 2,874 minutes on the pitch out of 3,150 minutes in the English Championship.

At the end of the duel, Geraldine Carrasquero and Diego Canepa, narrators of the match that was broadcast on… star+He commented: “Chelsea’s campaign has gone from low to high. It was a beautiful game for me Blues (About Bournemouth).”

They also explained that the team led by Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino had difficulty finding solidity at the start of the Premier League due to a “lack of skill and maturity due to the large number of young players the coach was under.”

In continuation of this topic, narrators star+ They stressed that “Caicedo is one of the most prominent players this season with Chelsea.” (Dr)