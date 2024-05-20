FC Barcelona | Farewell day for five players?

Yesterday, FC Barcelona played their last home match of the season. Blaugrana beat Rayo Vallecano with some comfort (3-0) and finished second in the tournament League Which, in addition, will guarantee them a place in Spanish Super Cupa tournament that will provide an interesting and necessary income.

Although their departure has not yet been officially announced, this duel could have marked a farewell to a total of five players whose continuation at the club seems far from guaranteed. In fact, some of them took advantage of this occasion to take many photos, a detail that on many occasions is usually synonymous with the subsequent farewell.

The last match?

According to the account satisfactiona quintet of footballers who may have played their last match yesterday in front of the fans Blaugrana It consists of versatile defender Marcos Alonso (33 years old), central defender Ronald Araujo (25), midfielders Frenkie de Jong (27) and Oriol Romeu (32), and striker Rafinha (27).

Among all these, the player who sings seems to be Alonso, the player whose contract expires on June 30. It also seems very likely that it will be Romeu, the midfielder who has not been able to adapt to the team, let alone act as a replacement for Sergio Busquets. In the rest of the cases, departure will be subject to the arrival of a truly attractive offer.