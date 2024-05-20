Luis Diaz and the emotional message he sent to Jurgen Klopp after saying goodbye to the Liverpool coach

yourgen club He surprised everyone at the beginning of this year by announcing that by the end of the 2023-2024 season he would not assume the position of coach of the club. Liverpool.

Great greetings

Klopp was honored by the fans, leaders and fans who were present at the stadium. The German left his mark on the group, regaining their trust, and winning the tournament, and he was already missed this Monday.

“The coach spent 3,145 days at the helm of the club which, thanks to his work, between the 2015/16 and 2023/24 seasons, won the Premier League, the League Cup twice, the FA Cup, the Community Shield and above all.” EFE said: Everything, the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

He added: “In total, eight titles that Anfield fans did not want to forget. “They needed to show their love for Klopp and, at first, they greeted the team bus in the street as if Liverpool were playing for a place in the Champions League final.”

One of the most affected players was Colombian Luis Diaz, because Klopp was like a father to him.. The coach trusted him, took him to the Premier League and was responsible for his promotion.

“There are people who cannot explain themselves in words. No matter how hard someone tries, no one will be able to define Jurgen Klopp’s greatness in text,” Diaz wrote.

“It is too special to be understood in words alone. Our coach touches the lives of everyone who has the privilege of working with him. I owe him so much and I will never forget him. I want to thank you for everything you have done for me and say that I wish you and your family all the best,” Guajero said. In the future”.