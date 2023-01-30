January 30, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Christian Cueva and Santos’ million dollar debt payment formula

Cassandra Curtis January 30, 2023 2 min read

Cristian Cueva already knows the TAS referee In contention against his former Brazilian team Santos. The player with Pachuca must pay the millionaire $5 million, after the midfielder unilaterally terminates his contract.

