Christian Cueva and Santos’ million dollar debt payment formula

Cristian Cueva already knows the TAS referee In contention against his former Brazilian team Santos. The player with Pachuca must pay the millionaire $5 million, after the midfielder unilaterally terminates his contract.

you can see: The Boca Juniors board has finally decided on the signing of Cristian Cueva

Now the player is analyzing how to cancel this debt, because if he does not do this, then the penalty can be extended up to the termination of playing sports. In this sense, Melina Merino, journalist from Julber He revealed the strategy of “Aladdin” to be able to bear such a large number.

depending on the caller Christian Cave Travel to Brazil to be able to negotiate with her saints And then you’re going to do the same thing to Pachuca in Mexico to get Solomon’s deal.

“The document indicating the percentage that each party will pay has not yet been officially presented, which means Cristian Cueva and Pachuca. Theoretically it will be divided into two parts, I don’t think it is 50 and 50. There is a solidarity agreement and that is what makes the party with the most money ( club) is the one with the most coverage”which was held in the “Código Fútbol” program.

“Obviously there must be a term, shares or fractions. The fact is that Cueva traveled with his wife and Julio García, his advisor at the time, to Brazil to negotiate with Santos and later to Mexico to talk with people from Pachuca”is over.

How much is Christian Cueva worth?