Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles This is how the Super Bowl will play at halftime

Editorial Mediotiempo

CDMX. / 01/29/2023 21:30:19

everything is ready! the Kansas City Chiefs They managed to beat it with a field goal Cincinnati Bengals (20-23) during the American Conference Final. On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles They seemed unstoppable by hitting each other San Francisco 49ers d) Verses (7-31): He who is unable Make Brooke Purdy’s “fairy tale” come true.

Flying eagles fly

the National Conference Final It actually lasted less than a quarter. infection Brooke Purdy Everything is conditional to San Francisco 49erswho for the second year in a row remain top of the Super Bowl and are Philadelphia Eagles Those who will play for the NFL title on February 12th After winning with a resounding score of 31-7.

number.Or there was a great game as expected, and it was not known if the rookie pure Can take a huge step to move these from Bahia to the biggest game in American sports because A blow to the elbow and forearm He forced him to leave the field for most of the duel. In fact, he returned to the second half, but because the fourth quarter Josh Johnsonleft shocked.

“It’s an arrowhead, not a borohead”

On the other hand, the American Conference Final Show a real duel between Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes They were as amazing as can be expected and although the locals seemed to have the edge at times, the game was decided in the final seconds of the match.

It is important to highlight the performance of the defensive tackle, Chris Jones, who finished with two quarterback sacks, and was named Man of the Game with his decisive performance. the Bengals Victory was in their hands, but it was very specific mistakes that prevented them from playing their second round power respectively.

the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles It will be measured on February 12 at Glendale ArizonaHome of the Cardinals. Where a promising matchup is expected between two of the most complete teams in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes and Galen Hurts Without a doubt, they will be decisive in the last game of the season.