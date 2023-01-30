60 days have passed since the failure of the Mexican national team in Qatar 2022 in the first half

There is no date not reached and no deadline not met. This Monday, January 30th, is the 60th day since Mexican Football Federation, From which President Leon de Luisa, Offered to make an analysis of why it fails with Mexico national team On the Qatar World Cup 2022. The analysis included what happened to the groups 20 individuals, male and older female.

“In the next 60 days, an in-depth analysis of the sports area will be carried out and structural changes will be made, such as the number of foreigners, relegation and promotion, as well as timeshares,” were Yun Di’s words. Louisa on December 1st of 2022, the day after the cancellation Tricolor in it Qatar World Cup.

So far no changes have been announced, although there will be and will be officially announced until the 61st, this Tuesday, January 31, at a press conference.

What will be the changes in FMF?

The main change that will happen is that the new structure of the national teams will have a similar General Sports Director a Rodrigo Ares de Pargawho was that President of Queretaro.

The leader will be accountable to the committee, which will be set up to evaluate what happens in the different selection categories and will be made up of owners Chivas (Amaury Vergara), America (Emilio Azcarraga), Santos (Alejandro Irarraguri), Tijuana (Jorgilberto Hank), Necaxa (Alberto Tinajero)The latter entered this selection group due to rejection Pachuca (Jesus Martinez).

These two issues are the only two changes that have been accomplished in 60 days, as in It has not been decided who will be the coach of the Mexican national team to replace Argentine Gerardo MartinoWho left the position once Al Tri was excluded from the Qatar World Cup.

Who will be the coach of the national team?

The fans already want to meet the Mexican national team coach of the operation towards World Cup 2026, although there is no news at the moment; The Mexican Football Federation, together with the club’s owners, continues to analyze the options they have: Michael Herrera s Guillermo Almada.

Both strategists have been interviewed by the panel as well as by Ares BergaAnd it will take a few more days for them to make a decision, as the Mexican national team kicked off its action on March 23 against Suriname in Paramaribo, as part of their calendar. CONCACAF League of Nations.

Mexico does not exclude Marcelo Bielsa

although Herrera louse and Guillermo Almada are the main candidates to get to the Tri-Choice seat Marcelo Bielsabecause managers and club owners agreed to meet with the Argentine to find out how ready he is to lead the national team.