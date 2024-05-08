May 10, 2024

Amazon and its commitment to Singapore to increase its cloud computing capabilities

According to Amazon, its investments will help boost about 12,000 jobs in Singaporean companies every year. The company also indicated that it is cooperating with the government to help local companies accelerate the use of artificial intelligence.

American e-commerce giant Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is investing $9 billion in Singapore Over the next four years to increase cloud computing capabilities in this city-state.

Therefore, the size of its investments in Singapore will be doubled to two, according to Amazon, to meet the growing demand for this service, i.e. remote data storage, as well as to enhance its activities related to artificial intelligence.

AWS (Amazon Web Services) will double its investments in cloud infrastructure in Singapore from 2024 to 2028 “To respond to customer demand and help strengthen Singapore’s position as an attractive regional launchpad for innovation,” the group said in a statement.

Big tech companies are cutting back on office space

The announcement comes just days after another US tech giant, Microsoft, offered a multi-billion dollar investment in the same sectors in Southeast Asia: $2.2 billion in Malaysia and $1.7 billion in Indonesia. This measure comes to take advantage of the growing demand in the region.

