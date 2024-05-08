Amazon and its commitment to Singapore to increase its cloud computing capabilities

By Agence France-Presse

American e-commerce giant Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is investing $9 billion in Singapore Over the next four years to increase cloud computing capabilities in this city-state.

Therefore, the size of its investments in Singapore will be doubled to two, according to Amazon, to meet the growing demand for this service, i.e. remote data storage, as well as to enhance its activities related to artificial intelligence.

“AWS (Amazon Web Services) will double its investments in cloud infrastructure in Singapore from 2024 to 2028 “To respond to customer demand and help strengthen Singapore’s position as an attractive regional launchpad for innovation,” the group said in a statement.