May 10, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

An unusual reason why Shakira refused to have an affair with Tom Cruise

An unusual reason why Shakira refused to have an affair with Tom Cruise

Lane Skeldon May 8, 2024 2 min read

A few months ago a rumor started spreading about this Shakira He was dating Tom Cruise After his painful separation from Gerard Pique; However, Unusual reason Why Colombian? to reject to have romantic With the “Titanic” actor, leaving many with their mouths open.

As is known, more than two years have passed since then Shakira He announced his separation from Gerrard Pique, so there are many who are waiting for the Colombian to open the doors of love for them. This is why every time a Barranquilla woman is caught with a man, she associates it with a new love relationship.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Andrea Lejareta defends Lucero Mijares and calls out the Mexican community

May 9, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Justice opens a second criminal investigation against Shakira on charges of defrauding the treasury

May 9, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Bruce Willis’s wife reveals details about the development of his condition

May 9, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Shohei Ohtani has shown power speed in the MLB

May 9, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

They discover a rocky planet twice the size of Earth outside our solar system Present

May 9, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

This is how Maria Corina Machado gets around in Valera

May 9, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals that a worm has eaten part of his brain

May 9, 2024 Winston Hale