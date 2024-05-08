An unusual reason why Shakira refused to have an affair with Tom Cruise

A few months ago a rumor started spreading about this Shakira He was dating Tom Cruise After his painful separation from Gerard Pique; However, Unusual reason Why Colombian? to reject to have romantic With the “Titanic” actor, leaving many with their mouths open.

As is known, more than two years have passed since then Shakira He announced his separation from Gerrard Pique, so there are many who are waiting for the Colombian to open the doors of love for them. This is why every time a Barranquilla woman is caught with a man, she associates it with a new love relationship.

Why did Shakira deny her alleged romantic relationship with Tom Cruise?

after Shakira The Colombian moved to Miami, and started enjoying her single life, so at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix event, the Barranquilla native had a lot to talk about after she was caught getting intimate with Tom Cruise Which caused rumors to spread that the singer was making his Hollywood debut as a new beau.

Although these rumors spread around the world, everything seems to indicate that this meeting was not fruitful. The truth is that… Unusual reason Through it Shakira he to reject to have romantic with Take a cruise According to Us Weekly, the Colombian had a great time hanging out with Tom in Formula 1, but she wasn’t interested in dating him. “He was very nice and she enjoyed his company, but she’s not focused on dating him or anyone else at the moment. She has so much more to do and now she’s focused on her kids and her career.”

This should be emphasized Shakira He has been involved in many rumours romantic With different celebrities, but so far the Colombian has not clarified the situation, so many suspect that the singer is simply having a good time, while focusing on her music career and children, because so far she does not want to show a serious relationship after the breakup. Gerrard Pique.