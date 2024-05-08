Sandra Bullock’s wish involving Keanu Reeves

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are perhaps one of the big screen couples who have created the most expectations among their fans. After co-starring in Top Gear, an instant box office hit in the 1990s and included in the book of action movie classics, audiences wanted to see them together again. The opportunity came with La casa del lago in 2006 under the supervision of Alejandro Agreste. However, for them, it seemed that this was not enough.

by Nation

To mark the 30th anniversary of Top Speed, Bullock and Reeves met to honor the film on 50 MPH. Throughout the program, they reminisced about old tales, told how they went through this event and didn’t think much when explaining the chemistry that unites them. “There is no formula, it’s just that way,” the actress said. In addition, they highlighted their intentions to meet again on set.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I think Keanu and I should do something on camera,” Bullock admitted after podcast host Chris Tapley mentioned the possibility of a Top Speed ​​sequel. “In wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. “On scooters at Disneyland?” he added immediately with good humor.

For his part, Reeves also made it clear that he would like to work with Bullock again, although he made the project relative: he may be in an action movie sequel or not. “It’s as if there was a siren song, as if nothing had happened. ‘I’d love to work with you again before our eyes lock,’ were the words the Matrix hero chose to show that the desire was mutual.

Bullock also recalled how he felt when he was offered the possibility of starring in the film, one of his first big-screen successes. “I wasn’t the first, second or third choice. But they chose me and I was so excited and happy to be there. “I had a great time and they allowed me to make Annie the way I thought she should be. I wasn’t looking for anything. “I was grateful and excited to be who I was, and I simply adored — and still adore — Keanu,” the Miss Congeniality star recalls.

Read more from Nation