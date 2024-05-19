News, situation in Gaza and more

Gaza faces a “difficult” food situation, with just over 300 aid trucks entering since Israel began its attack on Rafah, the UN humanitarian agency said in a report on Friday.

According to OCHA, “more than 3,000 metric tons of food in main warehouses has become unavailable to food security partners due to ongoing hostilities.” He added, “Limited quantities of supplies have entered Gaza since May 6, and are still largely insufficient to meet the growing needs.”

Israeli forces took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on May 7, halting the delivery of aid through Rafah.

The situation in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah continues to deteriorate, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing to the two areas to escape Israeli operations in Rafah, according to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“Between May 6 and 16, according to the United Nations, nearly 640,000 people were displaced from Rafah. “There are no reserves of shelter materials left inside Gaza,” the report says.

The United Nations agency stressed the need to allow more aid to pass through checkpoints and enter Gaza by land.

“Any aid to Gaza is welcome by any means. However, providing aid to people in need, in and across Gaza, cannot and should not depend on a floating dock.” Region.

More than 300 pallets of humanitarian aid were delivered to Gaza via the pier, according to a statement issued by the Israeli army on Saturday.

CNN’s Lukas Lillyholm contributed reporting to this publication.