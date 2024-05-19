May 20, 2024

Scary discoveries in the butcher shops of central Medellin

Phyllis Ward May 19, 2024 2 min read

Run the Medellin Mayor’s Office through the streets of downtown Medellin.

The Medellin Mayor’s Office conducted a surveillance operation in the “Fish Avenue”, located in the municipality of La Candelaria, where many commercial establishments dedicated to the sale of animal protein are concentrated.

The Ministry of Security received a big surprise: “The meat is in very poor sanitary conditions, some of it did not adhere to the cold chain, and others are in a state of decomposition and exposed to pests.”

Officials seized a ton of protein that is harmful for consumption. The images are chilling: animal parts rotting and irregularly displayed, without complying with protocols set by health authorities.

actually, Activity has been temporarily suspended at five institutions For not submitting the necessary documents for operation, three other stores were closed for not complying with regulations that avoid consumption risks.

The process went further: eight summonses were issued for disturbing coexistence and five others for poor parking; Fifteen substances that invaded circulation in public places were also seized.

Security Minister Manuel Vela stated that agencies would not let their guard down: “These measures are necessary to ensure that all companies operate within the framework of legality and provide safe environments.”

How harmful is eating red meat every day?

One of the most common and even precious foods for humans is red meat. It comes from animals such as beef, sheep, lamb, veal, deer, goat and pig.They are an excellent source of protein, according to Portuguese health, nutrition and well-being portal Tua Saúde.

Red meat contains a number of nutrients and vitamins that are only found through animal protein. However, despite the benefits and properties, in many cases, eating an excessive amount of these foods may be harmful to health.

“High consumption of red and processed meat has a somewhat negative impact on some disease risks,” the German Nutrition Society (DGE) said in a press release. In fact, the German Nutrition Society (DGE) It recommended “a maximum of 600 grams of meat per week.”.

page DW Spanish, reviewed a statement by Walter Willett, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, who cited some “major health problems caused by meat consumption, including cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.” ?

This causes an increase in the risk factor known among cardiologists as trimethylamine oxide. The aforementioned source said: “TMAO leads to a pathological accumulation of nests of cholesterol and other fats in the arteries, which is called atherosclerosis.”

Even an American study conducted in 2019 revealed the first signs of atherosclerosis that can be observed shortly after excessive consumption of red meat. That is, the study talks about an extreme case in which a person consumes two servings of this protein daily.

