Scary discoveries in the butcher shops of central Medellin

The Medellin Mayor’s Office conducted a surveillance operation in the “Fish Avenue”, located in the municipality of La Candelaria, where many commercial establishments dedicated to the sale of animal protein are concentrated.

The Ministry of Security received a big surprise: “The meat is in very poor sanitary conditions, some of it did not adhere to the cold chain, and others are in a state of decomposition and exposed to pests.”

Officials seized a ton of protein that is harmful for consumption. The images are chilling: animal parts rotting and irregularly displayed, without complying with protocols set by health authorities.

actually, Activity has been temporarily suspended at five institutions For not submitting the necessary documents for operation, three other stores were closed for not complying with regulations that avoid consumption risks.

The process went further: eight summonses were issued for disturbing coexistence and five others for poor parking; Fifteen substances that invaded circulation in public places were also seized.

Security Minister Manuel Vela stated that agencies would not let their guard down: “These measures are necessary to ensure that all companies operate within the framework of legality and provide safe environments.”