US banks that offer a bonus of up to $3,000 for opening an account

When we think of American banking, there are endless options, even those without a physical branch. They all want you to keep your money with them, which is why they offer different bonuses, in very attractive amounts, that they offer you when you open an account. In Solo Dinero they show some people whose financial incentives range from $200 to $3000.

There are different types of savings accounts, and depending on the account you choose, the type of bonus you will be given will be at the bank you choose. We break down the products that offer you the most money, depending on which product you’re contracting with.

Best Bonuses for Checking Accounts

-PNC Bank Virtual Wallet Checking Pro: Offers you a $200 bonus for every opening. It does not require minimum deposits and does not charge you a monthly fee for the service.

-PNC Bank Virtual Wallet: Offers you a bonus of up to $400 per opening. According to the product description on the official website, it is a current account with a savings account that helps you manage your financial life.

-SoFi Checking and Savings: Offers you a bonus of up to $300 per opening. It doesn’t charge you monthly fees and doesn’t charge you overdraft fees.

Best rewards for savings accounts

-Alliant Credit Union provides the ultimate opportunity: offers you a bonus of up to $100. There are no monthly fees or additional overdraft payments.

-TD Bank Savings: Offers you a bonus of up to $200.

-Wells Fargo Savings: Offers you a bonus of up to $525.

