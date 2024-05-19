May 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

UAW loses vote to consolidate Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama

UAW loses vote to consolidate Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama

Zera Pearson May 19, 2024 2 min read

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union lost the vote to consolidate a Mercedes-Benz assembly plant in Alabama, according to interim data released Friday by the organization.

About 56% of workers at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, the German manufacturer’s only U.S. plant, who voted (about 2,642 people) rejected unionization while 44% (2,045 people) voted in favor.

Voting began on May 17 and ended on Friday.

It is the first major defeat for the UAW since Sean Fine was appointed president of the organization in early 2023.

Read: Mercedes-Benz employees in the US will vote on joining the UAW

At the end of 2023, the UAW signed new collective agreements with GM, Ford and Stellantis that guarantee 25% salary increases for workers at the three companies, spread over the next four years, in addition to other labor improvements.

After signing the collective agreements, Fine announced that his efforts would focus on forming labor unions at other automakers in the country, especially in the south of the country, whose conservative governments strongly oppose unionization.

On April 19, the UAW won a historic victory when a majority of workers at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, voted to join the UAW.

The vote in Chattanooga was the first time in history that workers at an auto assembly plant located in the southern United States (traditionally more anti-union), and not owned by the big three American manufacturers (General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis), agreed to join the UAW.

The UAW has on several occasions denounced pressure and maneuvers by the Mercedes-Benz group to prevent Tuscaloosa workers from joining the union.

See also  2024 Toyota Tacoma: Redesigned and improved

On May 16, the UAW revealed that German authorities had launched an investigation against the manufacturer for its “illegal anti-union conduct” at the Tuscaloosa plant.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also publicly opposed the factory union and, along with several Southern governors, issued a statement saying jobs were at risk if workers joined the union.

With information from EFE

Get inspired, discover and share. Follow us and find what you are looking for on our Instagram!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

US banks that offer a bonus of up to $3,000 for opening an account

May 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Are you just looking for remote jobs? This is how you should include it on your resume

May 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

OpenAI disbanded its dedicated AI risk mitigation team in less than a year

May 18, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Scary discoveries in the butcher shops of central Medellin

May 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They are attempting a coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo

May 19, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

UAW loses vote to consolidate Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama

May 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Adamari López reveals who should win La Casa de los Famosos

May 19, 2024 Lane Skeldon