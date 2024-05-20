Kobe is surprised to see a Tesla Cybertruck on a Florida highway for the first time: “It’s a flying saucer.”

Tesla Cybertrucks are bound to attract attention wherever they go. Its futuristic design and large dimensions make this car the center of attention on roads across the United States, where it is increasingly common to find it. But if this is the first time you’ve seen one, it’s natural to be amazed, as I was A Cuban woman, without knowing this type of car, compared it to a flying saucer.

“Please, gentlemen, please tell me what this car is. One day I came across one and I couldn’t see it very well but I thought something out of the ordinary had happened to me. It’s a flying saucer.”The Cuban, who identifies himself as @ayamay512 on TikTok, commented when recording this unique car. In addition, the part found on the roads is painted pink, making it even more distinctive.

The video spread widely on social media, with more than one person participating in it 100 thousand copies There are many netizens who expressed their opinion about this car, either joking about its futuristic appearance or saying that they do not like it. In addition, there are those who also shared their experience of seeing it for the first time.

“I respect everyone’s tastes. I don’t particularly like it,” “This is a new laminated washing machine.” “It’s a Tesla e-truck. When I saw it for the first time, I was scared. It looked like a military vehicle.”“Oh baby, the same thing happened to me, I was on an Uber ride there at Fort Lawrence Airport and I got scared, everything looked like a flying saucer,” “This is a box of matches with gasoline in it.”Or “the flying Tesla” or “It’s an air fryer on wheels.”

This electric pickup truck from Tesla can cost up to one hundred thousand dollars, and it has become the new trend among celebrities in the United States.