May 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Are you just looking for remote jobs? This is how you should include it on your resume

Are you just looking for remote jobs? This is how you should include it on your resume

Zera Pearson May 19, 2024 2 min read

As a job seeker, when writing your resume, you can take the opportunity to inform your potential employer if you want to work remotely, in-person, or hybrid.

By magazine.com

After the pandemic, people are looking for all kinds of work arrangements. More than half of workers, 54%, who work remote jobs have a hybrid work model, with 27% working exclusively remotely and 20% working on-site full-time, according to a Gallup study.

As a job seeker, when writing your resume, you will need to include some keywords from the job description as they relate to your experience. But you can also take the opportunity to inform your potential employer if you want to work remotely, in-person or hybrid.

Three “small risks” to take to be more impactful in the workplace

It’s never too early to let a potential employer know what kind of business model you’re looking for, says Stephanie Fackrell, a human resources consultant who has worked in recruiting at companies like Google and Nvidia.

At the top of your resume, you will write basic information. This includes your name, phone number, email address, and location.

Just below that, you can select your preferred work arrangements. Add a parenthesis that says: “Open for remote, hybrid, onsite, open for transfer,” etc., whatever type of parameters you’re looking for.

Sometimes, the job description is not 100% clear on what the employer offers. A job ad may say “remote,” but “people don’t really understand that working remotely doesn’t necessarily mean working from anywhere,” says Fackrell.

Is it true that good people don’t get promoted in their jobs?

Whatever the parameters, letting the hiring manager know up front what you’re open to can save them some confusion about why you’re applying and whether or not you’re a good candidate moving forward.

See also  Salinas business creates 'Maripily Power' tray - Telemundo Puerto Rico

Including your preferences will not necessarily get you hired, you still must qualify for the position. But from a recruiter’s perspective, “I think it’s helpful,” Fackrell says. That’s one less question they’ll have to ask if you end up booking an interview.

With information from CNBC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

UAW loses vote to consolidate Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama

May 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

US banks that offer a bonus of up to $3,000 for opening an account

May 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

OpenAI disbanded its dedicated AI risk mitigation team in less than a year

May 18, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Scary discoveries in the butcher shops of central Medellin

May 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They are attempting a coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo

May 19, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

UAW loses vote to consolidate Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama

May 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Adamari López reveals who should win La Casa de los Famosos

May 19, 2024 Lane Skeldon