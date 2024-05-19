Are you just looking for remote jobs? This is how you should include it on your resume

As a job seeker, when writing your resume, you can take the opportunity to inform your potential employer if you want to work remotely, in-person, or hybrid.
After the pandemic, people are looking for all kinds of work arrangements. More than half of workers, 54%, who work remote jobs have a hybrid work model, with 27% working exclusively remotely and 20% working on-site full-time, according to a Gallup study.
As a job seeker, when writing your resume, you will need to include some keywords from the job description as they relate to your experience. But you can also take the opportunity to inform your potential employer if you want to work remotely, in-person or hybrid.
It’s never too early to let a potential employer know what kind of business model you’re looking for, says Stephanie Fackrell, a human resources consultant who has worked in recruiting at companies like Google and Nvidia.
At the top of your resume, you will write basic information. This includes your name, phone number, email address, and location.
Just below that, you can select your preferred work arrangements. Add a parenthesis that says: “Open for remote, hybrid, onsite, open for transfer,” etc., whatever type of parameters you’re looking for.
Sometimes, the job description is not 100% clear on what the employer offers. A job ad may say “remote,” but “people don’t really understand that working remotely doesn’t necessarily mean working from anywhere,” says Fackrell.
Whatever the parameters, letting the hiring manager know up front what you’re open to can save them some confusion about why you’re applying and whether or not you’re a good candidate moving forward.
Including your preferences will not necessarily get you hired, you still must qualify for the position. But from a recruiter’s perspective, “I think it’s helpful,” Fackrell says. That’s one less question they’ll have to ask if you end up booking an interview.
