“Sabrina” actress Melissa Joan Hart expressed her regret that she went out partying with Britney

the Actress Melissa Joan Hart (48) The hero of the legendary novel Youth series “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”and was reflected in his brief but condensed book Friendship with Britney Spears (42).
The pop princess starred in an unforgettable TV fantasy in 1999, at a time when her career was just getting started. In return, the translator appeared Video clip for the song “You’re Driving Me Crazy” That elevated the singer into the pop sky.
Melissa Joan Hart Remember those times with nostalgia, but also with… Some guilt.
Once upon a time, after I realized that Britney Spears She was “surrounded by people” who guided her every step, and the actress suggested she enjoy a lively night at the disco. now, Melissa He admits it wasn’t a great idea on his part, especially since then Britney was only 17 years old.
“Britney And I did a lot of promotion together. And we had a great time at that time. I saw that she was surrounded by people, unable to free herself. So I said, “Hey, do you want to come?” Melissa to Entertainment tonight.
According to what he said MelissaFor her, it was the norm to go out partying every day, but she faced it “responsibly and knowing when to stop.”
Melissa Joan Hart He is Six years older than BritneyIn her opinion, she should have acted like a good “big sister” and protected her friend better. “She was underage, very young. But I told him, ‘We’re going to go out and have a good time.'” And I still feel guilty that I should have had better judgment, being an older sister.
over time, Britney and Melissa They have grown apart and no longer have any contact. In the past decade, the two friends met for a short time when the actress attended one of the parties that was held between 2013 and 2017. Britney Provided within the framework of his stay in Las vigas.
“I saw her a few years ago. But he was doing his show, so it was just a quick ‘hello’ backstage and that’s it.” Melissa Joan Hart.
