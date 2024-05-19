If what you want is battery in an iPhone, the iPhone 15 Plus is my recommendation

The iPhone 15 Plus is the model with the best battery in history and it can be yours for much less

The iPhone 15 Plus has the best battery in history

he iPhone 15 Plus It was launched in September 2023 with interesting new features, such as A slightly renewed design, the dynamic island in the front replaces the notch, a photography system with a 48-megapixel main lens, and a USB-C port. And The best battery in history. A model we recommend if you are looking for that in an iPhone: good autonomy.

The iPhone 15 Plus retails for €1,109 in its 128GB storage version in the Apple Store.. However, Amazon usually gets it for less than €1,000 in the various offers it has launched. So it is possible to find it much cheaper than the official store of the company.

If you’re looking for battery life, the iPhone 15 Plus is a great option

All iPhone 15 models have seen a significant improvement over the iPhone 14, both base models, by introducing new features such as Dynamic Island, 48MP main lens, USB-C port or the best battery in iPhone historysuch as the Pro models.

but iPhone 15 Plus It offers more changes compared to the previous generation. On the one hand, it has A16 Bionic processorThis gives it amazing power and will allow you to enjoy this device for many years. On the other hand, it includes A USB-C portThis is one of the most important changes after more than ten years.

It is undoubtedly a model to consider if you are looking for a large iPhone, because it has The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display has excellent quality It also has an excellent battery, even beating the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is a superior model. Take advantage of these Amazon deals while they last, because they represent a great opportunity to get your hands on one of the company’s latest and greatest iPhones.

