January 26, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Microsoft is restoring its services after suffering outages around the world

Roger Rehbein January 26, 2023 2 min read

services Microsoft “They have recovered and remained stable,” the company stated on its Twitter account after suffering from network configuration issues around the world for several hours.

Microsoft confirmed that “services have recovered and remained stable,” but is investigating a “potential impact to the Exchange Online service.”

Microsoft experienced network configuration issues Wednesday morning which could be causing this to happen Affects which user will use Microsoft 365 servicesincluding email and the Teams app.

Specifically, the company confirmed that the impact was occurring in Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Graph, PowerBi, and the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, but is “not limited to them.”

  1. Microsoft will lay off 10,000 employees

  2. Bill Gates predicts the next great technological revolution

Some Microsoft customers reported that the incident recorded in the company’s services has been resolved, while the US technology company has been monitoring the restoration of service, and company sources confirmed to EFE.

To speed up the recovery process, the company has connected the service to additional infrastructure.

the page bottom detectorwhich monitors in real time the events recorded in major technology companies, reflects how event logging began just before 5 am.

In addition, Microsoft has become a trend on Twitter, with thousands of messages from users expressing incidents when using the services, such as exchanging messages or joining calls.

See also  WhatsApp: How to record a call and avoid being noticed | Applications | trick | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

A study shows that the Earth’s inner core may be slowing down

January 26, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Microsoft is restoring its services after suffering outages around the world

January 25, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Millions in China don’t have access to ‘World of Warcraft’

January 25, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Microsoft is restoring its services after suffering outages around the world

January 26, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Ambientech, struggling against scholastic failure in the sciences

January 26, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Guillermo Almada and Miguel Herrera have already presented their projects Mediotiotiempo

January 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

A corruption scandal in Ecuador hits the inner circle of President Laso | international

January 26, 2023 Phyllis Ward