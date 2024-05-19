WhatsApp: How to use the new fonts for your statuses

WhatsApp has added new ways to highlight texts in statuses. (×: @WhatsApp)



WhatsApp has added new ways to customize our statuses. Specifically, we can now use more fonts, play with more colors, and be able to make the text we write stand out on photos or videos. This function is available for iOS and Android devices.

States in WhatsApp It is a feature that allows users to share photos, videos, texts, and GIFs with their contacts for 24 hours. After this period, the content is automatically deleted.

You can change the highlight colors. (WhatsApp/X:WhatsApp)

To use the new WhatsApp functions, follow these steps:

1. Go to “News” then “My Status”.

2. Take photo or video using the white circle or choose from gallery by swiping up.

3. With the content open, select “T” in the upper right corner.

4. Type the text.

5. Select the font at the bottom. Next, select the text and highlight the color using the color bar on the right.

6. Click OK and submit your status.

The line and highlight can have different shades. (WhatsApp)

In WhatsApp, you can control who sees your statuses by adjusting privacy. You have three options:

My contacts : All your contacts can see your statuses.

My contacts, except… : You select the contacts that you do not want to see your statuses.

Just share with…: You can select the specific contacts you want to share your statuses with.

You can choose the option that suits you from the status privacy settings in the app.

If you share your WhatsApp status with only one person, only that person will be able to see it within the available time (24 hours).

Other contacts will not have access to this status and will not be notified of its existence. You can find out who viewed your status within the WhatsApp status section, where the list of views will appear.

You can configure who sees your statuses in your privacy settings. (WhatsApp)

In WhatsApp, in addition to status privacy settings, you can configure the following:

The last time : Control who can see the last time you were online (everyone, my contacts, or no one).

personal picture : Select who can see your profile picture (Everyone, My Contacts, or Nobody).

information : Choose who can see your profile information (Everyone, My Contacts, or Nobody).

Read receipts : Allow or disable read receipts (the famous blue “double check” sign). If you turn it off, you also won’t be able to see if others have read your messages.

Contact blocking : You can prevent certain contacts from sending you messages or seeing your profile information.

groups: Decide who can add you to groups (Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts except…).

These settings give you greater control over your privacy and how you interact with your contacts on the platform.

WhatsApp has many privacy-related options. (WhatsApp)

There is no direct notification that tells you if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp, but there are some signs that can indicate this:

The last time : You can’t see the “last time” they were online or their “online” status.

personal picture : You can’t see your updated profile picture.

Messages : Messages you send to this person only show one check (message sent) but never the second check (message delivered).

Calls: Voice or video calls are not completed.

These clues are not final, as the person may have changed their privacy settings so that their “last time” online, profile photo, or read receipts are no longer visible. Or you simply do not have an Internet connection at that time.