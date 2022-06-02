Get ready to see Alex Rodriguez’s most “Mafia” car

Alex Rodriguez, a former professional baseball player, scored a home goal in his exceptional collection of widely varied cars, highlighting one of the most impressive and expensive cars in his fleet, considered the most gangster in the garage. Don’t miss the details below…

June 1, 2022, 9:04 pm

Alex Rodriguezthe retired baseball star with incredible experience on teams like the MLB’s Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, isn’t the only cool aspect of this controversial number that has also made headlines since his split from the singer. Jennifer Lopez.

This character obviously has endless means of transportation including land, air, and sea, but if we visit his awesome garage, we’ll be able to note a magazine for models that any car lover would love.

To highlight one in particular, The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is one of the most expensive and most expensive Mafia cars in its repertoirea super luxury sports car that delivers 626 horsepower, acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and an exceptional V8 engine.

It is this clever fusion that makes it a unique model, allowing the businessman and the family man to transport himself on wheels of extreme elegance, speed and comfort worthy of his image, making significant distinction under the formula of height and a striking classic air.

The impressive presence of its interior, comfort, speed and wide coverage for passengers and pilot must be added, with a speed of up to 337 km / h with a powerful V8 engine that extraordinarily enhances the movement of this option relying on advanced technology.

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

+ Watch the operation of the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren: