Google speaks for you in English, French or Chinese at the touch of a button

It’s a benefit Google translate conversations This is not well known, or goes unnoticed by many people, but you can learn more about it in this TikTok video. As you will see, it is very simple, and when it is activated, all you have to do is learn how to do it Everything said is translated for the time being , so that you can have a fluent conversation in any language. You just need to press this button and that’s it.

The language barrier can disappear thanks to your mobile phone and the hidden functionality behind it. Specifically, a Google service that you may have used many times, but didn’t know had this possibility. We are talking, of course, about Google Translate, the service that you will discover is much more than just a word translator. If you can’t find it on your mobile phone, you can download it from the App Store.

Activating it is very easy in less than a minute, as we said previously, and as you can see in the video in which he explained it:

Open Google Translate Click on it talk button which you will see at the bottom left Click on automatic option (unless you want to keep English or Spanish) When you do, it will listen in all languages ​​and translate the conversations instantly You can give the option to speak in turns to facilitate the conversation with others

You can also activate interpreter mode

Google Assistant makes it easy for you to speak to other people in any language, just as you would from the Google Translate app. You just have to ask the assistant to activate interpreter mode. Once it appears on the screen, you have to make a choice What is your language and the other person’s language. There are a large number of languages ​​to choose from, and you can change them whenever you want.

Now, all you need to do is press the microphone to start speaking, and the interpreter will take care of speaking for you in the indicated language. If you want it to translate what it tells you, you’ll have to activate the manual mode to choose the language you want it to use. If you want us to show you step by step, it’s like this:

Get started with the Google Assistant Tell him “Activate interpreter mode” Choose languages Speak in automatic mode or switch to manual mode (as you prefer)

Try either of these options to see what works before you talk to other people in another language and get to know them. It is very simple and very accurate. You won’t be able to live without this tool once you try it.