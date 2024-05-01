WhatsApp will stop working from May 1 on these mobile phones

Many mobile phones will turn off with the new WhatsApp update. (Image: EFE)

Effective May 1, 2024, Meta's popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp, will stop supporting a number of mobile phone models from globally recognized brands, including Apple, Motorola, Lenovo, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, Sony and Samsung.

The decision will affect a large number of users around the world, forcing them to change their mobile phones and create backup copies if they want to continue enjoying the services of this platform.

The list of affected devices is diverse, Including models that at that time represented a technological novelty in the mobile phone sector.

Many Samsung models will not be able to access WhatsApp. (Photo: AP Photo/Ahn Young Joon)

Galaxy S4 Mini I9195 LTE.

Galaxy Ace Plus, Galaxy Core.

Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE+.

Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE.

Galaxy S4 zoom.

Galaxy S4 Active.

Galaxy S4 Mini I9192 Dual.

Galaxy S19500.

Great galaxy. Galaxy S3 Mini VE.

Galaxy S4 Mini I9190.

Galaxy Express 2.

iPhones released after 2014 will not be affected by this measure. (picture information)

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s plus

Iphone 5

iPhone 6

Lenovo S890.

Lenovo A858T.

Lenovo 46600.

Lenovo P70.

Many users will have to look for a mobile alternative to use the app. (Photo: EFE/Marcelo Sayao)



Ascend P6 x.

Ascend G525.

Huawei GX1S.

Huawei C199.

Huawei Y625.

Optimus 4X HD P880.

Optimus L7.

Optimus G Pro.

Optimus G.

WhatsApp wants to enhance its security with upcoming updates. (Image: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp, an essential tool in the daily lives of millions of people to communicate and exchange a wide range of files, such as Text messages, documents, websites, audio recordings, photos and videos, It now faces the challenge of keeping its platform secure, efficient, and up-to-date with the latest technological innovations.

So, this technology update means that many phone models will not be able to support the app anymore, because of that Technical limitations Associated with the lack of necessary storage space, incompatibility with the latest versions of the application and regional restrictions that limit its availability and operation.

This procedure represents a major challenge for owners of the above-mentioned models, who will have to consider replacing their mobile phones if they want to continue using WhatsApp without interruption.

If no action is taken, many users may lose their account information. (Illustrative image)

Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, indicates that this decision is part of an effort to continuously improve the security and efficiency of the platform. This inevitably requires adapting to the technical capabilities that only the latest devices can provide.

In this case, it is important to make a backup and therefore have a backup copy so that you do not lose your information such as chats, photos, videos and other files.

To create a backup on WhatsApp, it is necessary to follow a series of steps that will allow you to protect all the information. This procedure is relatively simple It can be done on Android and iOS devices. Here is the process for both operating systems:

On Android devices:

Open WhatsApp and go to the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of the screen. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu. Go to “Chats” then “Chats Backup”. In this section, you can see the status of the last backup performed. To start a new account, tap Save to Google Drive. You can specify how often you want backups to be performed automatically. Choose the Google account where you want to save the backup. If you haven't added a Google account, WhatsApp will offer you the option to add one. Select whether or not you want to include videos in the backup. Keep in mind that videos can take up a lot of space on Google Drive. Finally, click Save to manually start the backup process.

On iOS devices (iPhone):

Open WhatsApp and go to “Settings” in the bottom right corner. Select “Chats” then “Backup”. Here you can see when the last backup was made. To create a new one, tap Back Up Now. Before ripping, you can choose whether or not you want to embed video clips by checking or unchecking the “Embed videos” option. The backup is saved in iCloud, so make sure you have enough space in your iCloud account to complete the backup process.

In addition, you should make sure you are connected to a Wi-Fi network before starting the backup to avoid wasting mobile data, and remember that the first backup may take longer depending on the amount of information you store.

Likewise, it is recommended to configure automatic backups to keep your information safe regularly without having to remember to do it manually.