The Mexican airline bills itself as “the most punctual in the world.”

Once again, this Mexican airline is ranked as the most punctual in the world

According to the monthly performance report published by Cirium Company, during the month of April, The Mexican airline Aeroméxico has once again achieved the title of the most punctual airline worldwide.

He also pointed that out The company’s main operations center was Mexico City International Airport (AICM), placing it in fifth place in the world’s airports.

According to the report, There were 16,745 flights operated by the airlinewith 89.2% of flights departing on time, and 88.8% arriving at their destination on time. Of all the flights planned during this period, 99.6% were implemented.

but, This is not the first time that Aeromexico has achieved this position, since last February it has also achieved 99.78% of its planned flights. 91.69% departed on time and 90.66% of flights arrived according to the itinerary.

he second place, In April, it was for Japanese airline JAL of which Haneda International Airport was a major hub of operations and which also reached second place in the global airports category.

With an improvement of five points and the remaining in Third placeAs well as the Japanese company ANA It took this position, and its main international operations center was Narita Airport.

In fourth place, With the main operations center at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport, The Spanish airline named Iberia It is almost two points higher than the previous month.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, Join our WhatsApp channel * * *

XP