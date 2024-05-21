May 21, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Mexican airline bills itself as “the most punctual in the world.”

The Mexican airline bills itself as “the most punctual in the world.”

Zera Pearson May 21, 2024 2 min read

Once again, this Mexican airline is ranked as the most punctual in the world

According to the monthly performance report published by Cirium Company, during the month of April, The Mexican airline Aeroméxico has once again achieved the title of the most punctual airline worldwide.

He also pointed that out The company’s main operations center was Mexico City International Airport (AICM), placing it in fifth place in the world’s airports.

According to the report, There were 16,745 flights operated by the airlinewith 89.2% of flights departing on time, and 88.8% arriving at their destination on time. Of all the flights planned during this period, 99.6% were implemented.

but, This is not the first time that Aeromexico has achieved this position, since last February it has also achieved 99.78% of its planned flights.91.69% departed on time and 90.66% of flights arrived according to the itinerary.

he second place, In April, it was for Japanese airline JALof which Haneda International Airport was a major hub of operations and which also reached second place in the global airports category.

With an improvement of five points and the remaining in Third placeAs well as the Japanese company ANA It took this position, and its main international operations center was Narita Airport.

In fourth place, With the main operations center at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport, The Spanish airline named Iberia It is almost two points higher than the previous month.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, Join our WhatsApp channel * * *

XP

See also  How much is a dollar worth in Colombia on June 13?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Growth of companies specializing in password recovery

May 21, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

$1 bills with a printing error can be worth up to $150,000

May 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Kobe is surprised to see a Tesla Cybertruck on a Florida highway for the first time: “It’s a flying saucer.”

May 20, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

4 min read

Real Madrid: Kroos announces his retirement after the European Cup in Germany

May 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

A new supercontinent is about to form on Earth – teach me about science

May 21, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Australia and New Zealand sent evacuation flights to New Caledonia after a week of deadly unrest

May 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Ron DeSantis signs legislation affecting car buyers in Florida

May 21, 2024 Winston Hale