What I liked most about the iPhone 15 Pro after two weeks of use

The iPhone 15 Pro is the lightest and most comfortable iPhone I’ve ever tried

iPhone 15 Pro is made of natural titanium. Photography by Fran Pisora

I’ve been testing the iPhone 15 Pro for two weeks and comparing it to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has been my main device since last year when it was released. Although both are called Pro, they have several differences that can make you choose one or the other: Size, camera and battery.

My tests are from someone’s point of view I’ve used the largest model since 2014, when the iPhone 6 Plus launched. This experience allowed me to study the above aspects further, as they are what I noticed the most. But there is one of them that captivated me: Size difference.

The iPhone 15 Pro is the most comfortable model I’ve ever tried

After nearly a decade of using larger iPhones, I don’t find them uncomfortable at all. It’s a matter of getting used to it, from then on The larger screen is appreciated for viewing all types of content. Larger iPhones (and others too) have a feature called Easy to reachwhich enables Using iPhone with one hand is more comfortable. The slider and keypad are also located on the left or right to make it more comfortable.

However, after these two weeks of use, I think so iPhone 15 Pro is the perfect size. It is perfect for one-handed use, manipulation, reaching everywhere, writing, etc. But most important of all: Barely noticeable in the pocket. Furthermore, it must be taken into account that in the case of the iPhone 15 Pro, It is lighter thanks to the incorporation of titanium Instead of stainless steel.

The difference in numbers is minimal, but the difference in experience is noticeable. The iPhone 15 Pro is now the iPhone I carry everywhere. After trying it for these two weeks, I find it difficult to wear the Pro Max when going out or going to the gym. However, I still find it difficult to define Whether it compensates for this reduction in screen compared to the Pro Max model remains to be seen.

Another very noticeable aspect with this reduction in size is independence. For me, it lasts all day, 100 to 25 hours, with about four hours of screen time, but I know that won’t be enough for many users. In my case, that would be enough for me, but I miss that difference in battery life, as it is with my device iPhone 15 Pro Max I’ve never had this little sinking feeling that won’t last.

