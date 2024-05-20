The “hidden” WhatsApp button that you must activate to prevent your location from being tracked

WhatsApp stands out as one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world due to its versatility and wide range of functions. It allows users to have dynamic conversations that go beyond simple text messages, offering the ability to exchange stickers, emojis, photos, videos, voice notes, files, and more content.

However, it is not surprising that more and more Internet users feel unsafe, as cybercriminals continue to find ways to violate privacy and gain access to users’ personal data.

One of the simplest ways to achieve this is espionage, where criminals infiltrate users’ devices to obtain sensitive information such as names, passwords, and contact numbers.

In this context, the WhatsApp application becomes the main tool for committing this type of criminal act, as it is one of the digital platforms most used by users in their daily lives and where a large amount of personal information is exchanged.

Despite this ongoing concern, Meta, the app’s developer, has taken steps to update it regularly. The above includes not only the addition of new functionality, but also security improvements. The goal is for people to feel calm when communicating with their favorite contacts, knowing that their conversations are protected.

This is how you can change privacy settings in WhatsApp

The messaging app currently offers several privacy settings options that users can customize according to their individual needs and preferences. One of these options, for example, is the ability to control who can see your profile picture, your online status, your statuses, or your profile information. However, there is one feature in particular that most people don’t know about.

