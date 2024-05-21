Is it written “have” or “has”? This is the right way, according to RAE – teach me about science

Do you know if it is correct to write “haz” with zeta (z), or if it is really correct to write “haz” with that (s)? What is the appropriate option in your opinion? Do you consider only one of these spellings to be correct or can both be equally valid, but with different meanings?

Don’t worry, if you are not sure about this at the moment, do not worry, because today in this article we will be responsible for solving this problem, for which we will consult the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE). So, if you are interested in knowing this information, we invite you to continue reading this article, as we will tell you all the details about this matter below.

Is it written “have” or “has”? This is the right way, according to RAE

In this issue, it is specified in the “Modernized Spanish Language” section of the official portal of the Royal Spanish Academy, that in this case, both the sound “haz” with zeta (z), and “has” with en (s) are equally valid spellings. In our language, however, it has a different meaning and usage that should not be confused.

In this way, we encounter a case of homophones, which we can distinguish as those that have the same sound, as in the case of “beam” with zeta (z), and “has” with that (s), but with different spelling and meaning. In this regard, these types of sounds usually cause a lot of confusion to speakers of the language because during pronunciation we cannot distinguish the correct spelling of each of them, as in this case, its sound with zeta (z) or that (s)) is the same. .

In connection with this, to get acquainted with the difference between “beam” with zeta (z), and “has”, with zeta (s), we will tell you its meaning and use below.

“do” with zeta (z)

In the case of this sound, it corresponds to a masculine noun defined in Spanish dictionary how:

– An infusion of corn, flax, grass, firewood, or the like. Synonym: tied, bundle, bundle, bunch, skill, moraga, cubit, cubit.

– A group of particles or light rays of the same origin. Synonym: lightning.

-In anatomy: a group of muscle or nerve fibers grouped in parallel.

-In geometry: the set of lines that pass through a point, or planes that meet on the same line.

-The faces of the Roman consul.

“I” however(s)

On the other hand, with regard to the sound “has”, however (s), consider that this is the conjugation of the verb “haber”, and more specifically, it corresponds to the second person singular (tú) of the present tense of the mentioned verb, with which it is formed Compound tenses from the past participle, according to to set opinion.

“Thus, the ‘has’ form, followed by the subject in the -o of the verb being conjugated, gives rise to the third person singular pronoun from the past perfect (or pre-present) compound of the indicative mood: You’re late / Have you gone to see your father? pointing to opinion.