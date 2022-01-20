Microsoft deals Sony with one of the biggest blows in its history: goodbye to $20,000 million

EFE Latam Videos

Berlin, Jan. 19 (EFE). – Germany exceeded 100,000 new daily infections for the first time in the entire epidemic, and also recorded a new maximum incidence for the sixth consecutive day, while the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, predicted the peak of this disease wave for mid-February. Health authorities reported 112,323 new infections within 24 hours and 239 deaths due to or from Covid-19, compared to 80,430 and 384 a week ago, while the number of active cases was about 972,400. The cumulative infection rate rose to 584.4 new infections per 100,000 residents. In seven days, compared to 553.2 yesterday, 407.5 a week ago and 315.4 a month ago, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology updated at dawn. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 8,186,850 people have tested positive for covid-19 and 116,081 people have died, while 7,098,400 have recovered from the disease. The seven-day cumulative rate of admission is 3.17 per 100,000 residents, while occupancy in intensive care units for patients with covid-19 is 12.2% of available beds for adults. As of Monday, 75.1% of the population (62.5 million people), 72.8% (60.6 million) had been vaccinated with the full schedule, while 47.6% (39.9 million) had already received a booster dose. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, in an interview with RTL, predicted that Germany would reach the peak of this fifth wave due to the Omicron variable “maybe in mid-February”. Lauterbach again insisted on the need to introduce a mandatory vaccine, which, though, is late in relation to the current wave, but may be useful next fall. The minister warned that “the probability that we will not have a new variant in the fall” is very small, adding that mutations of the virus are now constantly monitored, despite their failure to spread. The danger, he said, lay in the emergence of a “recombining variant”, with the risk of delta and omicron transmission. “Then we would be really empty-handed if by then we continued to have this many unvaccinated people, which we have to protect to avoid saturating the health system,” he said. (c) EFE . Agency